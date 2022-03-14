JD Logistics acquires domestic courier amid a rise in competition

JD Logistics has bought courier company Deppon Logistics for nearly $1.5 billion, becoming China's second-largest logistics company behind SF Express.

Houston Scott
Yesterday, JD Logistics, a subsidiary unit of the ecommerce giant JD.com, announced its purchase of domestic courier company Deppon Logistics 德邦快递, amid rising competition in China’s delivery service sector. JD will pay 9 billion yuan ($1.42 billion) for a 99% equity stake in Deppon Holdco, the parent company of Deppon Logistics.

  • Deppon Logistics offers a wide range of shipment solutions, including truck transportation, special delivery services, and warehouse management.
  • The firm’s aggregate operating income increased from 12 billion yuan ($2 billion) in 2015 to 27.5 billion yuan ($4.3 billion) in 2020. However, data reports from the end of 2021 show a decline to 22.5 billion yuan ($3.5 billion).
  • Despite slowing sales, Deppon remains a large company. Deppon owns 30,000 service stations, 143 transfer centers, and more than 15,000 vehicles throughout China with cross-border capabilities.

The context: Chinese companies are investing significant sums in logistics support and warehouse infrastructure of late. As COVID-19 accelerates consumer preferences toward delivery services, competition over transport speed and efficiency is ramping up.

  • Currently, JD Logistics covers six major network operations: warehousing, comprehensive transport, last-mile distribution, cold chain (low temperature) networks, cross-border networks, and large-scale networks.
  • Combining JD’s supply chain expertise with Deppon’s extensive transport networks, JD executives expect foreign orders to account for 50% of total business for 2022. As of last year, this rate was below 40%.

The takeaway: The logistics industry is consolidating. After the purchase, JD Logistics is set to become China’s second-largest logistics company behind SF Express, which has also been on a buying spree. After the merger, JD will confront the challenge of navigating Deppon away from flagging sales.

Houston Scott is a Business and Technology Editorial Assistant for SupChina A.M. Previously he served as a trade policy intern at the Cato Institute. Graduating in 2021 from the University of Michigan with a degree in International Studies and Chinese, Houston has spent time working in Shanghai as a financial research associate. Houston has work published in International Policy Digest and you can read more on his personal website. Read more

