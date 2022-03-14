Links for Monday, March 14, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Heavy fines imposed on Tencent
Tencent faces possible record fine for anti-money-laundering violations / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese technology giant Tencent is facing a potential record fine for violations of some central bank regulations by its WeChat Pay mobile network, as Beijing toughens its regulations for fintech platforms, according to people familiar with the matter.”
China fines companies $3.7 billion last year for breaking monopoly rules / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s top market regulator last year slapped $3.7 billion in fines on companies that violated the country’s law against monopolies, a total that dwarfs the previous year’s total by more than fiftyfold, an official announcement shows.”
H&M’s troubles in China
China canceled H&M. Every other brand needs to understand why / Bloomberg (paywall)
H&M, which was just one of several Western firms that acted against products made in Xinjiang, faced particularly harsh backlash in China, after being wiped off the country’s digital ecosystem and a massive loss in sales in the country. The brand’s small tax contributions and failure to sponsor state-backed events signaled that building relations with the Chinese Communist Party wasn’t a priority, and hurt relations with local authorities.
Chinese financial service punished for leaking data abroad
Paytm bank punished for sharing data abroad, verification lapses / Bloomberg (paywall)
Paytm Payments Bank was barred from onboarding new customers over violating data and verification rules. Inspectors found the firm was sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own company stakes.
How are Asian tech companies dealing with Russian sanctions?
From Samsung to Sony, Asia tech grapples with Russia sanctions / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Asia’s tech industry is scrambling to figure out how to comply with U.S. sanctions on Russia, especially for firms not caught up in the earlier U.S. crackdown on Huawei tech.
Ant to sell stake in news firm 36Kr
Alibaba affiliate Ant sells stake in tech news site 36Kr as fintech giant enters final straight of restructuring / SCMP (paywall)
Ant Group has sold its entire stake in the Chinese tech news portal 36Kr, according to a corporate filing with the U.S. SEC, as the company restructures amid a tougher regulatory environment.
Manner Coffee makes moves with Meituan delivery
Starbucks rival Manner Coffee pairs with Meituan on delivery services / TechNode
“Manner Coffee, a Chinese Starbucks rival, announced Sunday that it was partnering with life services giant Meituan for food and drink delivery.”
U.S. to ban Chinese drone manufacturer
U.S. design company Figma bans DJI after U.S. sanctions / TechNode
“Figma, a U.S. design service provider, banned leading Chinese drone maker DJI from using its software solutions on March 12 to comply with U.S. laws, 36Kr reported Monday.”
Sanctions cost drone-maker DJI access to U.S. software design tools / Caixin (paywall)
EV battery giant CALB files for Hong Kong IPO
Chinese EV-battery giant files for Hong Kong IPO / Caixin (paywall)
In-depth analysis on China’s 5G developments
China leads the way with private 5G networks at industrial facilities / WSJ (paywall)
China is leading the deployment of localized, high-powered 5G networks in massive industrial sites, which use advanced technology to help automate labor-intensive or dangerous industrial processes.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Pfizer, Merck drugs arrive as Hong Kong fights COVID outbreak
Hong Kong can’t impose snap lockdown like Shenzhen, Lam says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong refugees struggle to find food on empty supermarket shelves / Reuters
With cases still rising in Hong Kong, 300,000 people are isolating at home, officials say. / NYT (paywall)
Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug arrives in Hong Kong, city’s leader says / Caixin (paywall)
“Hong Kong has started treating COVID patients with Merck’s U.S.-made COVID-19 oral drug Molnupiravir, while Pfizer’s Paxlovid was also set to arrive Monday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a press conference.”
Space station to go commercial?
China to open space station to commercial activity / Space News
“China is planning to open its space station to commercial missions and activities, according to a senior human spaceflight program official.”
Beijing wants to mine more coal at home
China seeks to cut reliance on coal imports with mining boom / Bloomberg (paywall)
The National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top economic planner, told mining officials last week that it wants to boost domestic production capacity by about 300 million tons and build a 620 million-ton stockpile.
Faced with turmoil, China turns to its old reliable — coal / Bloomberg (paywall)
China pays off billions in debt to renewables
China sets $63 billion to pay subsidies owed to renewables firms / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will use most or all of $63 billion added to a major government fund toward paying off debt subsidies this year owed to the country’s renewable power generators, according to people familiar with the matter.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
More on China’s tightrope in Ukraine
China’s reluctance to distance itself from Russia limits its role on Ukraine / WSJ (paywall)
It’s time to offer Russia an offramp. China can help with that. / NYT (paywall)
Dr. Wáng Huīyào 王辉耀, the president of nongovernmental Beijing-based think tank Center for China and adviser for the government, writes: “The longer the war goes on, though, China may find itself in a position of diminishing returns in its close relationship with Russia. This makes the argument for Beijing to take on an active mediation role even more compelling.”
Premier Li offers China’s help for ‘grave’ Ukraine situation / AP
China sees at least one winner emerging from Ukraine war: China / NYT (paywall)
“The country’s leaders think it can shield itself from economic and diplomatic fallout and eventually be seen as a pillar of stability.”
Japan’s tough talk on Russia is really about China / CNN
China slams U.S. claims that Russia asked it for military aid as ‘disinformation’ / Reuters
Biden aide to meet China’s top diplomat amid Russia tension / Bloomberg (paywall)
Sullivan meets China’s Yang, with U.S. warning of perils of aiding Russia / Reuters
China-Russia oil sales continue
Russia’s Surgut works with China to allow oil sales to go on / Reuters
“Russian producer Surgutneftegaz has allowed Chinese buyers to receive oil without providing guarantees known as letters of credit in order to bypass Western sanctions, three people with knowledge of the matter said.”
China eyes the Middle East amid Ukraine crisis
As Russia distracts the U.S., China’s Middle East ties are booming / China-Africa Project (paywall)
As the U.S. and EU move to disengage from the Middle East to focus on the Ukraine crisis, China is building stronger relations with the powerful Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). In 2020, China replaced the EU as the region’s biggest trading partner.
China races to secure mines all over the world
China pursues Afghanistan’s mineral wealth after U.S. exit / WSJ (paywall)
Following the American exit from Afghanistan, Chinese mining companies are seeking to mine the nation’s mineral reserves around Kabul.
China’s MMG races for deal to protect copper flow from Peru mine / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
As copper prices hit all-time highs, Chinese state-owned producer MMG is under pressure to keep materials flowing from Las Bambas, a Peruvian mine and the biggest source of the key metal under Beijing’s control anywhere in the world.
Southern Copper’s Cuajone mine in Peru suspended production due to protest – SNMPE / Reuters
Major setback for Chinese mining interests in Guinea as Junta suspends Simandou iron ore project / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Philippines summons China envoy over “illegal” naval ship
Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over navy ship’s ‘intrusion’ / Reuters
“The Philippines summoned China’s ambassador on Monday to explain what it called the ‘illegal intrusion and lingering presence’ of a Chinese navy vessel in waters between some of the archipelago nation’s largest islands.”
Philippines says China navy ship sailed within archipelago / Bloomberg (paywall)
Philippines summons Chinese envoy to protest naval intrusion / AP
Philippines summons Chinese envoy over ‘illegal intrusion’ in inland waters / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong Watch warned with jail time, fines for violating NSL
U.K. rights group threatened under China sweeping security law / AP
Britain’s foreign secretary accused Chinese authorities on Monday of trying to silence free speech after Hong Kong Watch, a U.K.-based human rights group, said that police threatened it with a prison sentence and fines for allegedly violating China’s National Security Law (NSL).
Hong Kong threatens U.K. NGO boss with jail over security law / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong officials threaten British activist with national security law / WSJ (paywall)
U.K.-based rights group says Hong Kong police accused it of violating security law / Reuters
Vietnam blocks movie over South China Sea map
Vietnam blocks Sony’s action movie ‘Uncharted’ over South China Sea map / Reuters
“Vietnam has banned Sony’s action movie ‘Uncharted’ from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows a disputed line declared by China to stake its claim to large parts of the South China Sea, state media reported on Saturday.”
No end in sight to China-India border tensions
Latest border talks between India, China end without resolution / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Talks between military commanders of China and India to resolve a two-year-old border dispute — at its worst in four decades — were inconclusive, a joint statement issued by India’s Ministry of Defense said.”
China’s sub deals threatened by an over-three-decade-old embargo
China is selling Thailand a submarine. Problem is, no engines. / WSJ (paywall)
Two of China’s massive submarine deals are at risk, since the submarines’ German-made diesel engines are blocked under a European Union arms embargo imposed in 1989, after Chinese authorities used deadly force against protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
Fire at Inner Mongolia steel plant kills seven
Fire at China steelmaker Bao Gang plant in Inner Mongolia kills 7 / Reuters
“A fire that broke out at a Bao Gang United Steel plant in China’s Inner Mongolia region on Monday morning has killed seven people, the local emergency management department said in a statement.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
South African wines cater to Chinese buyers
Chinese tastes shaping South African wine-making / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“South African winemakers are increasingly tailoring their products to the tastes of the Chinese market. South Africa’s share of China’s wine market was less than 1% in 2019. However, it’s grown rapidly, thanks to China’s massive tariffs on Australian wine.”
Manhattan’s Chinatown is losing its bilingual street signs
Manhattan’s Chinese street signs are disappearing / The New York Times
Bilingual street signs have hung over the streets of New York City’s oldest Chinatown for more than half a century, but since the 1980s, the signs have slowly begun to disappear.
The ex-Olympian leading China’s burgeoning boxers
The godfather of Chinese boxing / Sixth Tone
“China is finally emerging as a producer of world-class professional boxers. That’s almost entirely down to the work of one man: Liú Gāng 刘刚.”