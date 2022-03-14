Rec Links for Monday, March 14, 2022
These are the top China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
Did Russia ask China for aid? U.S. officials told the New York Times that Russia asked China for military and economic support after Putin began his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which China has rebuked as “disinformation.”
- Top Biden official Jake Sullivan and Beijing diplomat Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪 discussed the “range of issues in U.S.-China relations, with substantial discussion of Russia’s war against Ukraine” in Rome today.
China has backed Russia’s claim on U.S. bioweapons in Ukraine, both on the front page of state-run news outlet Xinhua and after Zhāng Jūn 张军, China’s permanent envoy to the UN, said that the “concerns raised by Russia should be properly addressed.”
Read about the key takeaways from the Two Sessions, China’s biggest annual political gathering, which wrapped up on Friday. Trivium notes the “smorgasbord” of policy issues from the 5.5% GDP growth target for this year, food and energy security, COVID management, and more.
China leads the world in top scientific papers, a new study by journal Scientometrics finds, after researchers concluded that the previous measurement may have “obscured that China was operating at world-leading levels of scientific output in both volume and quality.”
- In 2019, 1.67% of scientific articles by Chinese authors were in the top 1% of the most-cited articles, compared with 1.62% of articles by U.S. authors.
China plans to increase domestic coal production capacity by about 300 million tons in an effort to reduce its reliance on imports, a plan that will deal a blow to its climate ambitions.
Beijing has issued draft regulations to protect minors engaging in online gaming and livestreaming. The rules will be an extension of a previous three-hour limit on gaming.