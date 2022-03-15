Editor’s Note for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

We’re trying something new today in our quest to keep you informed as efficiently as possible: We’ve added a “News briefing” section just under the top story in this email.

The idea is that the first story is the biggest story of the day, while the news briefing aims to keep you up to date on everything else you should know about China in the last 24 hours, linking to the best reporting from around the world. Below that are summaries of other important stories from our website.

We’ve also cut down the number of stories in the links sections at the bottom of the email to give you only the stories that you really should know about today. If you want more links, updated in real time, please click through to the NewsBase, a new section on our website where you can find a comprehensive selection of all the stories about China published in the previous 24 hours.

Our word of the day is China has always advocated for and respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and abided by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter (中方一贯主张尊重各国主权和领土完整，遵守联合国宪章宗旨和原则).

That is what senior Chinese foreign affairs official Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪 told (in Chinese) U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan yesterday.

Joe Webster