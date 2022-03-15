Highlighted Links for Tuesday, March 15, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Chinese stocks plummet
Chinese stocks imploded. It’s too early to buy the dip. / WSJ (paywall)
“Shares — particularly overseas-listed ones — are getting pummeled for good reason. Investors are better off steering clear for now.”
Chinese stocks slide as COVID-19 lockdowns add to investor concerns / WSJ (paywall)
Five charts showing the brutal two-day selloff in China stocks / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s richest drop $53 billion in a day as stocks plunge / Bloomberg (paywall)
China shares fall sharply on concerns over COVID outbreak and Ukraine war / FT (paywall)
Bright future for China’s metaverse
China’s frenzied metaverse poised to balloon into $50bn business / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s fledgling metaverse sector is on track to grow into a market exceeding $50 billion by the middle of the decade, with signs of an overheating industry drawing the attention of regulators.”
Earlier on SupChina: The top 10 metaverse companies in China.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Pinduoduo’s plastic addiction
Nonprofits urge Pinduoduo to stop selling disposable plastic items / Sixth Tone
“The online retailer was found to be slower in implementing anti-plastic policies compared with other ecommerce giants.”
China didn’t fund any new overseas energy projects last year
Outlier or new normal? Trends from the 2022 China’s Global Energy Finance Database update / China-Africa Project (paywall)
There were “no new energy development finance commitments in 2021 from China to foreign governments through its two most active policy banks” for the first time in the 21st century, a policy brief has found using the China Global Energy Finance (CGEF) Database managed by the Boston University Global Development Policy Center. Some more interesting findings:
- From 2016 to 2021, CDB and CHEXIM conducted 92 loans worth $75.1 billion to 37 foreign governments and entities in the energy sector, far exceeding total energy sector lending by the World Bank over the same period.
- China is not alone in decreasing development finance in 2021, as most development finance institutions around the world decreased new commitments last year.
Last September on SupChina: Xi Jinping says China ‘will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.’
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Ukraine: What is China reading and watching online?
A Chinese video blogger in Odessa challenges Beijing’s version of the war. / NYT (paywall)
“Mr. Wang Jixian, a Chinese computer programmer who moved to Odessa for work last year, has become one of the boldest voices challenging the Chinese state-controlled media’s version of the war, drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers.”
The Russia-Ukraine conflict in Chinese online media (LAC short) / What’s on Weibo
“A shifting focus on other issues that are framed within Chinese news narratives of the Russia-Ukraine war.”
Ukraine: China wants to stay out of the sanctions imposed on Russia
China’s goal with Putin is to resist U.S. without economic pain / Bloomberg (paywall)
China warns of retaliation if hit by Russia sanctions fallout / FT (paywall)
China says it does not want to be impacted by Russia sanctions / Al Jazeera
China says it’s ‘impartial’ on Ukraine, denies aiding Russia / AP
More on China and Ukraine
Russia fires official who said China refused to supply aircraft parts / Reuters
Russian aviation authorities have fired Valery Kudinov, an official who said last week that “China had refused to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts in the wake of Western sanctions, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources and the official.”
China says G20 is not an appropriate forum to discuss Ukraine issue / Reuters
“The G20 grouping of nations is not an appropriate forum to discuss the Ukraine issue, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry told a regular news conference in the Chinese capital on Tuesday.”
Retaliation against Uyghurs in Norway and the U.S.
‘We’ll kill you’: Uyghur exile who fled to Arctic Circle still fears reach of Chinese state / Guardian
“For asylum seekers, Norway is a sanctuary but even in remote towns, Muslim refugees say they face surveillance and threats.”
Chinese students at Cornell “taunt” Uyghur classmate during event / Axios
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Social issues can’t be ignored on social media
A baby for sale, a mother chained up – how Chinese netizens are pushing specific social issues to the forefront / What’s on Weibo
“The stories of Liúxuézhōu 刘学州 and the Xuzhou mother both developed in real-time while netizens pushed them to the front page, making them too big for state media to ignore.”
Trending in China: Theories abound for why educated women aren’t having more children / Caixin (paywall)
A Chinese student flees Ukraine
A Chinese student’s escape from war-torn Ukraine / Sixth Tone
“A 23-year-old Anhui native describes his journey from Kharkiv to the Romanian capital Bucharest amid bombings and uncertainties.”
China’s hazmat heroes nicknamed “Big White” bunnies
A ‘Big White’ bunny dance for morale-boosting fires up China’s internet amid COVID battle and spotlights PPE-wearing heroes / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese netizens have nicknamed workers in hazmat suits as “Big Whites,” a reference to the character Baymax in the Pixar film Big Hero 6. Some have compared a viral video of the healthcare volunteers “dancing and hopping like bunnies” on a freezing winter morning in Xi’an in early 2022 with the cheery tune “Penguin’s Game.”