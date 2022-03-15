Links for Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Is China building military clout in Latin America?
Washington must respond to China’s growing military presence in Latin America / Foreign Policy (paywall)
“The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been strengthening its military-to-military relations within Latin America and the Caribbean in recent decades. Since the early 2000s, senior PLA leaders have conducted more than 200 visits to the region to meet their counterparts.”
British publishers censor books to keep cheap printing in China
British publishers censor books for western readers to appease China / FT (paywall)
“Two British publishers have censored books intended for Western readers to ensure they can be printed cheaply in China, in the latest instance of companies yielding to Beijing’s restrictions on free speech.”
Another lesson from space
China’s Shenzhou-13 astronauts to give second class from space station / CGTN
“Astronauts aboard China’s space station will give another class in the coming days, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) announced Tuesday.”
Can provinces meet China’s climate goals?
China’s climate goals are ambitious. Are its provinces up to the task? / Sixth Tone
“Regional climate mitigation efforts are essential for China to meet its climate goals. Top-down directives say to phase out coal, but provinces have been slow to make progress due to systematic barriers in the energy sector, experts told Sixth Tone.”
Ukraine war ignites a fighting spirit in Taiwan
After Ukraine, more Taiwanese willing to fight for island, survey finds / SCMP (paywall)
“According to the survey released on Tuesday by the Taipei-based Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, the invasion has also made more people in favor of an overhaul of reservist training and extending mandatory military service.”
Oil and gas woes
China sells U.S. LNG to Europe at a hefty profit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China resold several U.S. liquefied natural gas shipments to Europe, a rare move by the world’s top buyer that highlights how sky-high prices are rerouting trade flows.”
China’s oil giant won’t be ‘reckless’ as Russia upends market / Bloomberg (paywall)
Another celebrity ensnared for tax evasion
Popular Chinese actor owes government $16.6 million for evading taxes / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese actor Deng Lun has to pay $16.6 million in overdue taxes, late fees and fines for tax evasion, Shanghai’s tax authority announced Tuesday.”
Douban gets a visit from China’s internet regulator
Internet watchdog visits social media firm Douban to correct ‘severe online chaos’ / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s internet regulator said it had deployed a special task force to the offices of popular social media platform Douban to rectify ‘serious online chaos’, in an escalation of Beijing’s ongoing drive to control internet content.”
Hong Kong’s brain drain is putting companies in a bind
Hong Kong brain drain intensifies city’s economic woes / FT (paywall)
A technology consulting firm is “just one of thousands of businesses struggling to find qualified staff as a brain drain out of the Chinese territory intensifies.”
China’s NFT champions
China’s NFT market: Who are the major players, and what makes them different? / TechNode
Zhihu made over $150 million last year
Quora-like platform Zhihu earned RMB 2.96 billion in 2021 / TechNode
Chinese Quora-like company Zhihu released 2021 earnings on Monday, its first annual report since it went public last March. The firm made $159.78 million total revenue in Q4 last year, a 23.8% quarterly growth.
Saudi Arabia invites Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 to visit Riyadh
Saudi Arabia invites China’s Xi to visit kingdom amid strained U.S. relations / WSJ (paywall)
Diasporic dissident-turned-lawyer killed in New York
Tiananmen Square protester killed in his New York law office / AP
Li Jinjin, a dissident legal scholar who was jailed for two years in China after participating in the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement, was killed on Monday in his law firm’s office in New York, where he had settled after seeking asylum in the U.S., police said.
- Police have arrested Xiaoning Zhang, 25, who faces a murder charge. Two people associated with Li told the New York Daily News that the killing might have stemmed from Li’s refusal to take Zhang on as a client.
Hiking in Hong Kong
Four of Hong Kong’s most intriguing heritage hikes / FT (paywall)
China urges Southeast Asia to “cherish” peace and stability
China warns Asean countries not to be pawns in major power confrontation / SCMP (paywall)
“Smaller countries should not be used as ‘tools’ in great power confrontations, China’s foreign minister has told Indonesia, urging it to ‘cherish peace’ in the region amid the conflict in Ukraine.”