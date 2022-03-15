News Briefing for Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China’s COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, with 3,507 new local identified cases in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier.
- Shanghai has “no plan” to go into complete lockdown, the government said on Tuesday. However, the city has diverted more than 100 international flights and locked down the Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital on March 6 over an “abnormal” nucleic acid test.
- Beijing has suspended in-person classes for after-school training institutions, authorities said on Monday, after reports of five confirmed new cases, including two students.
- New lockdowns and pandemic restrictions have stymied operations for suppliers to Toyota, Volkswagen, and Apple, and threaten to disrupt global supply chains.
Yesterday on SupChina: Major cities lock down as Omicron breaks through China’s defenses.
Read a near-full transcription of Lǐ Kèqiáng’s 李克强 last press conference as premier, courtesy of Pekingnology, as the annual Two Sessions closed out last Friday.
- Meanwhile, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has been reportedly considering Hé Lìfēng 何立, a top official at China’s state economic-planning agency and a decade-long confidant, as the new leader for the the country’s economic and financial systems, an appointment that would solidify Xi’s broad control over the world’s second-largest economy.
The New Yorker takes a deep dive on the investigation of Franklin Tao (Táo Fēng 陶丰), a chemical engineer and associate professor at the University of Kansas, and how the now-shuttered China Initiative struggled to balance the often murky distinctions between scientific research, intellectual espionage, and systemic discrimination.
Last week on SupChina: The China Initiative is dead, but its repercussions live on.
Rumor has it that Tencent is cutting 20% of its staff, according to some reports, joining the list of big tech companies that have trimmed their workforce starting last year.
Money from Chinese students makes up about 6% of British universities’ total income, or $3.3 billion of the $7.7 billion in annual student tuition fees, with more than 140,000 students enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate courses and a 50% increase from five years ago.
Remote healthcare provider Ping An Good Doctor is still losing money, but it’s losing less than it did last year. The company, a spin-off of Ping An Insurance that IPO’d in Hong Kong in 2018, released its 2021 results: Revenue was 7.334 billion yuan ($1.15 billion), a year-on-year increase of 6.8%, but it lost 1.538 billion yuan ($240 million).
Chinese nickel giant Tsingshan Holding Group reached a deal with banks to avoid further margin calls after it was caught in a massive short squeeze following a rapid spike in the price of nickel.
China’s home sales plunged 22% in the first two months of 2022 as demand slowed following last year’s efforts by the central government to burst a property bubble.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).