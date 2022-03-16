Editor’s Note for Wednesday, March 16, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: Gary Liu, the CEO of the South China Morning Post, steps down to run a spinoff on non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
My thoughts today:
The media business is a very strange undertaking. Especially in China. So this comes as no surprise at all:
The CEO of the South China Morning Post, Gary Liu, who has run the nearly 120-year-old newspaper and media group since 2017, is leaving the Hong Kong paper of record. Alibaba, which bought the SCMP in 2015, is seeking to replace Liu after tasking him “with running a spinoff that will turn artwork into non-fungible tokens.”
Just over four years ago, Kaiser Kuo and I interviewed Liu on the Sinica Podcast not long after he started at the SCMP.
Our word of the day is non-fungible token or NFT (不可替代的代币 bùkě tìdài de dàibì)