Highlighted Links for Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Highlights from the China NewsBase, our definitive archive of China news for Access members. Click here to enter the NewsBase.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Is Genshin Impact leading a Chinese gaming revolution?
Beating Japan at its own (video) game: A smash hit from China / NYT (paywall)
The Chinese-made video game is a “nearly picture-perfect reproduction of Japanese fantasy role-playing games,” and has amassed billions of dollars and become a surprise viral hit in the industry.
In January on SupChina: Are video games China’s next cultural export?
Big Tech reels from crackdown and COVID
China’s tech firms in limbo amid COVID resurgence, U.S. scrutiny / TechCrunch
China lockdowns create latest supply chain shock to global tech / FT (paywall)
Will VC investment into Chinese startups slow as the country’s tech stocks shatter? / TechCrunch
Reeling from China’s crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts-sources / Reuters
Kenyan artisans lament cheap Chinese imports
Kenya’s artisans decry Chinese imports / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Artisanal craftspeople in Kenya are complaining that they’re being edged out by cheap Chinese imports, as Kenya tries to deal with its massive Chinese trade imbalance, with Chinese imports at about $4 billion worth of goods, while only exporting $131 million in return.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Hong Kong crematoriums overwhelmed, may delay election due to COVID
Hong Kong’s crematoriums are nearly full after COVID surge / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s crematoriums are straining under the pressure of the world’s highest COVID-19 death rate, as the city closes in on 1 million infections in its current outbreak.”
Hong Kong leader says scope to further delay chief executive election / Reuters
“Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that there were no plans to further tighten COVID-19 rules as the city battles to contain an escalating outbreak but said a chief executive election, set for May, had scope to be further delayed.”
Hong Kong reports 29,272 new COVID cases, 217 deaths / Reuters
Earlier on SupChina: Hong Kong intensifies COVID control measures amid Omicron wave, pushing residents to the brink.
Ancient paint
Archaeologists find 40,000-year-old ochre pigment in China / Art News
Researchers said in a study published by Nature that they discovered evidence of a culture that processed ochre, which is used to make pigments, at Xiamabei, a 40,000-year-old archaeological site in northern China.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China’s Ukraine conundrum
China says Taiwan ‘taking advantage’ of Ukraine as island sends more aid / Reuters
Is China helping Russia? Beijing-Moscow relations explained / WSJ (paywall)
China risks ‘losing the west’ over Ukraine / FT (paywall)
The FT Editorial Board writes: “Beijing should redouble efforts to press Russia for a ceasefire.”
Player or played? Xi-Putin alliance faces defining moment in Ukraine / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China says it’s ‘impartial’ on Ukraine, denies aiding Russia / AP
China’s attempt to play both sides of the Ukraine crisis is starting to crack / Washington Post (paywall)
Yesterday on SupChina: Beijing rebukes U.S. claim that Moscow asked it for aid in war on Ukraine.
Earlier on Sinica Podcast: China’s Ukraine conundrum, with Evan Feigenbaum.
Saudi Arabia mulls yuan price tags for oil, as U.K. seeks more barrels
Saudi Arabia considers accepting yuan instead of dollars for Chinese oil sales / WSJ (paywall)
“Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.”
Boris Johnson visits U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, seeking more oil / WSJ (paywall)
U.K.’s Johnson visits Gulf seeking more oil from Saudi, UAE / Bloomberg (paywall)
Oil falls below $100 a barrel as China lockdowns threaten demand / FT (paywall)
Beijing backs Tehran on Iran nuclear deal revival
China stands with Iran on nuclear deal after talks paused amid Russia’s conflict with West / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing has pledged support for Tehran after talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal ground to a halt amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine war.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A prize for The Chinese Question
Histories of travel segregation and Chinese migration win Bancroft Prize / NYT (paywall)
Two books have won one of the most prestigious prizes in the field of American history: Mia Bay’s Traveling Black: A Story of Race and Resistance, on Black Americans’ struggle against discrimination in transportation, and Mae Ngai’s The Chinese Question: The Gold Rushes and Global Politics, on anti-Chinese sentiment stirred up by Chinese migration.
The radicals that sipped on Shanghai coffee
How Shanghai’s coffee culture brewed up a revolution / Sixth Tone
“In the 1920s and 1930s, left-wing activists haunted the city’s coffee shops, sipping ‘proletarian coffee’ and dreaming up radical changes to the social order.”
Earlier on SupChina: The rise of Manner Coffee and Blue Bottle Coffee debuts in Shanghai.
Nonfiction writing
From soundbites to deep dives: The rise of Chinese nonfiction / Sixth Tone
“Dutch researcher Tabitha Speelman shares her observations on China’s nonfiction boom.”