Links for Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Chinese tech giants eye chipmaking at home
China tech champions Luxshare, Goertek move into chip assembly / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Two of Apple’s most important Chinese product assemblers are venturing into chip packaging for the iPhone maker, as Beijing continues to set its sights on creating a fully-fledged domestic semiconductor industry.”
Auto industry woes in China
Volkswagen keeps Changchun factory shut on Thursday, Shanghai to reopen / Reuters
Tesla idles Shanghai plant for two days amid virus curbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tesla Inc. is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for two days as China tightens restrictions to contain the latest Covid outbreak, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Chinese auto stocks drop as troubles pile up / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese auto stocks have skidded lower this year, as sluggish sales and supply-chain disruptions have made investors more pessimistic about the world’s largest car market.”
Volkswagen and China: the risks of relying on authoritarian states / FT (paywall)
“The war in Ukraine is adding to the political challenges for the German company, which makes half its profits from China.”
Charging pile operators stuck in slow lane despite surge in electric vehicles / Caixin (paywall)
“Charging pile operators in China are finding it hard to make money from the business, as private car owners tend to use chargers provided by the automakers and battery-swapping technology starts to gain traction, according to industry insiders.”
China’s blue-collar industries are hurting the most
Offices adapt to COVID-19 rules; Factories and delivery sector can’t / Sixth Tone
“As white-collar workers pivot to remote work smoothly in Shanghai and Shenzhen, many blue-collar workers want to return to in-person jobs.”
China lets Foxconn, some construction sites resume work in COVID bubbles / Reuters
UPS to make service adjustments in China due to COVID curbs / Reuters
China’s COVID-19 cases drop as restrictions disrupt business / WSJ (paywall)
Didi plans for electric vehicles next year
Didi aims to launch its first consumer EVs in 2023, report says / TechNode
“Didi is stepping up its efforts to enter China’s electric vehicle market with plans to develop its first model targeting the booming consumer EV segment…and hoping to begin delivery as early as June 2023.”
Beijing shames firms for fake carbon data
Government slams carbon emissions trackers over data fraud / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s environmental watchdog has named and shamed four firms for faking carbon emission reports, in the latest sign that data fraud continues to threaten the nation’s green ambitions.”
Binance pushes further into the Middle East
Binance deepens mideast push after getting license for Dubai / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Binance has been granted a license to operate in Dubai, days after getting approval in Bahrain, further bolstering its presence in the Middle East.”
Will China use grain diplomacy?
Could China’s grain hoard become a geopolitical tool? / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Beijing’s quiet stockpiling of grains over the last few years — with 150 million tons of grain amassed in 2019, or about half of the world’s supply — could become “an important way to bolster an important geopolitical relationship” with Egypt as the Ukraine crisis intensifies.
Australia seeks to counter China in rare earths
Australia unveils $360 mln in critical minerals funding to offset China dominance / Reuters
“Australia announced almost $360 million in funding to boost output of critical minerals, aiming to diversify supply for its allies and counter China’s dominance of the global market.”
China bides its time on Pakistan
China takes wait-and-see stance on Pakistan’s political turmoil / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Pakistani officials and experts have noted that China, its economic and geopolitical ally, has adopted a wait-and-see approach in its relations with the country as it tries to figure out whether its favorite opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), can take power in Islamabad.”
Chinese nationals caught up in South African raid on undocumented immigrants
Chinese residents swept up in South African immigration raid / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“A number of Chinese nationals are now in custody following a large-scale inter-agency operation to crack down on undocumented immigrants in a poor neighborhood north of Johannesburg,” which some Chinese netizens have documented on WeChat.
Chinese collector talks metaverse art
What I buy and why: Chinese collector Jason Li on scouring the metaverse for exciting new art / Artnet
Chinese collector Jason Li discusses scouring the globe — and the metaverse — for new additions to his collection.
Dirty meat scandal
China food scandal: meat producer exposed using food off the floor and making staff wear filthy uniforms in undercover report / SCMP (paywall)
“A food safety scandal has engulfed China’s largest meat producer after an undercover investigation showed workers using meat that had dropped on the floor, wearing dirty smelly uniforms and forging staff health certificates.”
More on China’s COVID battle
Green light for 12 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests as China races to beat Omicron variant fuelling worst outbreak since 2020 / SCMP (paywall)
One hundred thousand students likely locked down in Shanghai / Sixth Tone
Earlier on SupChina: Major cities lock down as Omicron breaks through China’s defenses.
Also earlier: Is China shifting from COVID zero to coexistence?
A “breakthrough” for tracking things in space
Chinese scientists hail space radar breakthrough / SCMP (paywall)
“A team of Chinese military scientists say they have achieved a breakthrough in laser imaging technology that will allow ground stations to identify and track a target in space with unprecedented accuracy.”