News Briefing for Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China calls for peace but does not criticize Russia: After Beijing rebuked the U.S. claim that Moscow had asked it for aid in its war on Ukraine, China’s ambassador to the U.S., Qín Gāng 秦刚, published an opinion piece in the Washington Post denying that China was complicit in the invasion and saying, without criticizing Russia at all, that “China is committed to an independent foreign policy of peace.”
China won’t roll out the new property tax trial this year, the finance ministry said, as authorities seek to avoid further damage to confidence in the sector.
See the NewsBase tag search for “property tax” for context about the trial, and earlier reports of delays.
China has updated its rules on COVID-19 after almost a year, relaxing quarantine and hospital admission policies for those who test positive for the virus, as Omicron challenges the nation’s strict COVID-zero policy.
- Health officials reported 3,054 domestic coronavirus cases on Wednesday, lower than the 5,154 local infections — the country’s largest daily toll since 2020 — logged the day before.
A Chinese reporter has exclusive access to Moscow’s side of Ukraine: Lú Yǔguāng 卢宇光, a veteran journalist for Chinese news outlet Phoenix TV, is “on the frontline in Mariupol” as perhaps the only foreign correspondent embedded with Russian troops. Beijing has been tilting toward Moscow’s version of the conflict, though some in China have dared to speak against the pro-Russia tide.
Australia is set to announce $175 million for projects, including a new battery material refinery hub, to combat China’s rare earth dominance.
Goods from Chinese sportswear giant Li Ning have been held at U.S. ports after a probe discovered North Korean labor in the company’s manufacturing process, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
