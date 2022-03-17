Highlighted Links for Thursday, March 17, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Highlights from the China NewsBase, our definitive archive of China news for Access members. Click here to enter the NewsBase.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Support and stimulus in an uncertain world
关于免收近期受疫情影响地区上市公司2022年相关费用的通知 / Beijing Stock Exchange
The Beijing Stock Exchange has announced it will not charge registration fees from companies in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and the provinces of Inner Mongolia, Shandong, and Jilin in 2022, as part of official moves to boost markets in places that have been hit by COVID-19 in recent weeks. Also:
- Several government bodies have been making noises supportive of financial markets this week: Today, the Cyberspace Administration of China also promised support for companies to go public.
- U.S. markets also jumped yesterday after the Federal Reserve announced the first rate hike since 2018. Chinese company ADRs ended up in U.S. trading yesterday, and mainland stock markets continued the positive sentiment today.
- Property developer bonds also surged following Beijing’s vow to support its property industry this year. Shares in Sunac China Holdings surged 59%.
FCC bars two more Chinese telecom firms from U.S.
China’s Pacific Networks ejected from U.S. over security / Bloomberg
Pacific Networks and ComNet are barred from the U.S. market, continuing a series of bans over national security concerns. Commerce ministry spokesman Gāo Fēng 高峰 hit back at the move, and vowed to take “measures necessary to safeguard the legitimate rights of its firms.”
WeChat censors reports that doubt China’s strong economic growth
Reports questioning strong China growth deleted from WeChat / Bloomberg (paywall)
“At least two reports by well-known economists questioning China’s surprisingly strong economic data were deleted from the Chinese social media site WeChat in the last day, indicating the government’s sensitivity about the economy.”
New Zealand cheese on dumplings?
Fonterra touts mozzarella-topped dumplings to stoke China sales / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Fonterra Cooperative Group is trying to boost sales in China with a campaign encouraging people to try mozzarella cheese on dumplings.”
Chinese smartphones get a boon from Russian sanctions
Russian consumers rush to snap up Chinese smartphone stocks as the ruble’s value sinks / SCMP (paywall)
Billionaires abound in China
Hurun Global Rich List 2022 / Hurun
Here are some interesting findings from the annual list of China’s wealthiest:
- China led the world with 1,133 billionaires, up 75, followed by the U.S. with 716, up 20. The two nations have 55% of the billionaires of the world.
- However, China also lost the most billionaires, with 160 people dropping off the list, followed by the U.S. with 32 and Russia with 13. The majority of China’s drop-off came from internet, real estate, education, generic drugs, and vaping industries.
- The top three cities with the most billionaires are now all in China: Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, followed by New York and London. Shenzhen added eight billionaires to a total of 113 in the city to overtake New York last year.
- China dominated with 66% of the 269 self-made women worldwide last year. Beijing-based property developer Wú Yàjūn 吴亚军 of Longfor is the richest in the world.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Child dies over hospital restrictions, while Xi vows to minimize the cost of COVID
Child dies as hospital refuses admission without COVID test result / Caixin (paywall)
“The case of a sick child who died after being denied care at a local hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions has sparked online outrage in China.”
Chinese president vows to control COVID outbreak with smallest cost / WSJ (paywall)
China should take more effective COVID measures, minimize economic, social impact – Xi / Reuters
China fires up two old coal plants
After battling power shortages, China reignites mothballed coal plants / Caixin (paywall)
“Two mothballed coal power plants in China’s northwest will start pumping out electricity again, in the latest sign that policymakers still see the polluting fossil fuel as key to their energy security.”
Ban on flavored e-cigarettes
Smokers rush to stock flavored e-cigarettes before China bans them / Sixth Tone
“A new policy prohibits the sale of flavored vapes, other than tobacco flavor, from May 1.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China hits back at U.S. over “inconsistent” UN position on Ukraine
China rejects Blinken accusation that China not acting in line with UN charter / Reuters
“The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that it firmly rejects U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken’s comment that China’s unwillingness to condemn Russia is inconsistent with China’s position on the UN charter.”
Uganda leader prefers Chinese diplomacy
Uganda leader says China-style diplomacy ‘better than’ the West’s / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The president of Uganda sees ‘double standards’ in the Western response to the war in Ukraine, and says China’s approach of not interfering in others’ domestic affairs is ‘much better’.”
Authorities offer cash for tips on trafficked women and children
Chinese regions offer rewards for tip-offs on trafficked women and children / Caixin (paywall)
“At least 16 parts of China have started offering rewards that can reach up to $3,151 in some areas for tips about trafficking of women and children following a string of cases, including the high-profile case of a mother of eight who was kept shackled in a shed.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Puppet theater
Book of Mountains & Seas — China’s creation myths in magical music and puppets / FT (paywall)
Huang Ruo’s Book of Mountains & Seas, which made its U.S. debut in St. Ann’s Warehouse, is a theater performance that adapts creation myths from Chinese culture, found in a compilation of the same title that dates from the fourth century B.C.
Guizhou wants to be a cloud data hub
Life amid the Guizhou clouds / Sixth Tone
“The relatively impoverished province is betting its future on big data and cloud computing. For residents, it can seem like nothing has changed.”
China’s top museums close again
Rising COVID-19 cases force museums in Shanghai and Shenzhen to shutter again / Art News
“Art museums in Shanghai and Shenzhen are closing once again as rising COVID-19 cases across mainland China force cultural hubs in the region into another pandemic-induced hiatus.”