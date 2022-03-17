Links for Thursday, March 17, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BYD raises EV prices, again
As lithium surges, BYD raises EV prices for second straight month / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s best-selling electric-car company, BYD has raised the price of its vehicles for the second consecutive month, citing soaring raw material costs.”
Yum China adds a billion to buy-back scheme
Yum China boosts buyback plan by $1 billion / Reuters
“Yum China said on Thursday its board had raised the restaurant chain’s share repurchase plan by $1 billion to $2.4 billion.”
Alibaba arm puts solar panels on roofs
Alibaba’s logistics arm Cainiao puts solar panels on warehouse roofs to cut carbon emissions / SCMP (paywall)
“Alibaba’s logistics arm Cainiao has installed solar power systems on top of its warehouses, in the latest drive by the country’s tech companies to support Beijing’s carbon-neutral goal.”
China considers allowing audit inspections by the U.S.
China regulator weighs letting U.S. inspect some company audits / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s securities watchdog is weighing a proposal that would allow U.S. regulators to inspect auditors’ working papers for some companies as soon as this year, people familiar with the matter said, in a bid to prevent Chinese firms from being forced to delist en masse from U.S. exchanges.”
Chinese manufacturers plan Swiss listings
Three Chinese companies plan Swiss listings / Reuters
“Three Chinese companies — an engineering machinery maker, a battery producer and a medical equipment manufacturer — unveiled plans on Wednesday to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange, as Beijing reaffirms its support of offshore listings.”
Three Chinese companies plan to sell shares in Switzerland / Caixin (paywall)
Bilibili plans for dual listing in Hong Kong
Bilibili to pursue dual-primary list in Hong Kong / TechNode
“Chinese video platform Bilibili has approved a motion on Wednesday to pursue the voluntary conversion to a dual-primary listing in Hong Kong.”
China approves two financial holding companies
China’s first two financial holding companies win approval / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s central bank has given two state-owned firms the nod to become the country’s first two financial holding companies, 18 months after it released rules designed to tighten up oversight of non financial conglomerates with multiple financial units.”
More on the stock shock
China stocks cap best two-day rally since 1998 on support pledge / Bloomberg (paywall)
China tech stocks surge as Beijing pledges support for economic stability / TechNode
China likely to follow up easing pledge with concrete steps / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Inc unconvinced Xi Jinping’s regulatory storm is over / FT (paywall)
Has China’s signaled regulatory reprieve come too late? / TechCrunch
Yesterday on SupChina: Has Beijing signaled an ease to the tech crackdown?
Ping An Insurance takes a tumble
Ping An profit falls on impairments, life business decline / Bloomberg (paywall)
Ping An profits tumble due to COVID and property woes / FT (paywall)
Envision to supply Mercedes EV batteries
Shanghai’s Envision to supply Mercedes-Benz’s EV batteries / Caixin (paywall)
“Shanghai-based green tech giant Envision Group has been selected to supply battery modules to Mercedes-Benz’s new vehicles, in a move the German automaker said is part of its electrification strategy to stay ahead in the competitive electric vehicle industry.”
Shanghai busts a multimillion-dollar crypto pyramid scheme
Shanghai police bust $16 million cryptocurrency pyramid scheme amid crackdown on digital token fundraising / SCMP (paywall)
“Shanghai police have busted an online pyramid scheme that used cryptocurrencies worth more than $15.7 million, the latest example of China’s ongoing crackdown on fundraising activities involving digital tokens.”
Big Tech lets users turn off recommended algorithms
Recommendation algorithms for Chinese apps can now be turned off / TechNode
“Chinese apps like Douyin, Baidu, Taobao, and WeChat now offer an option that allows users to turn off their recommendation algorithms, after new rules for algorithms from the Cyberspace Administration of China took effect on March 1.”
More updates on COVID in China
China’s factories opt for isolation bubbles to beat COVID curbs and keep running / Reuters
China’s Shenzhen city says will allow firms to resume work in an orderly manner / Reuters
China finds way to do COVID zero while keeping factories open / Bloomberg (paywall)
How four Chinese cities are responding as case counts rise / Sixth Tone
New COVID wave in China hits sellers of ‘quarantine insurance’ / WSJ (paywall)
“Policies that pay claimants who are forced to lock down are disappearing as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly across the country.”
China will “never attack” Ukraine, and more
China affirms friendship with Ukraine, promises to ‘never attack’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
China finds itself in a tricky position — stuck between the White House and the Kremlin / Politico
“The Biden administration is telling Beijing that it’s courting disaster by supporting Putin. But China may be too big to sanction.”
4 ways China is quietly making life harder for Russia / CNN
U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it? / NBC
On China’s internet, rare flash of anger at Beijing’s position on Ukraine / WSJ (paywall)
Will Hong Kong adjust COVID rules?
Hong Kong leader to review COVID restrictions in coming days / Reuters
“Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she would review COVID restrictions in the coming days, as she understands people are increasingly impatient with rules that have isolated the international financial center and hurt business.”
Japanese whisky eyes Chinese, Australian tastes
Kirin to export Fuji whisky to China, Australia in April / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Kirin will begin exporting whisky distilled in Japan to China and Australia in April, hoping to cash in on the spirit’s rising popularity in Asia.”
Pandemic-hit hotels offer student “studycations”
China’s Omicron outbreak sees coronavirus-hit hotels offer studycations to students / SCMP (paywall)
“Hotels in China’s coronavirus-hit service sector have come up with a new inventive way of filling empty rooms by offering so-called studycations for students who have been forced to end face-to-face classes amid the ongoing Omicron outbreak.”