News Briefing for Thursday, March 17, 2022

China added Paxlovid to the country’s COVID treatment list, authorities announced this week, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant challenges the nation’s COVID-zero policy. Regulators approved the Pfizer pill last month for emergency use.

China is probing a Party official who advocated for Muslim culture, after authorities approved a corruption inquiry into Wáng Zhèngwěi 王正伟, a member of China’s Muslim Hui minority and currently a vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Congress, in a “signal of Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 resolve to push ahead with the country’s aggressive ethnic assimilation efforts.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

