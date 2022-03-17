News Briefing for Thursday, March 17, 2022
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China added Paxlovid to the country’s COVID treatment list, authorities announced this week, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant challenges the nation’s COVID-zero policy. Regulators approved the Pfizer pill last month for emergency use.
China is probing a Party official who advocated for Muslim culture, after authorities approved a corruption inquiry into Wáng Zhèngwěi 王正伟, a member of China’s Muslim Hui minority and currently a vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Congress, in a “signal of Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 resolve to push ahead with the country’s aggressive ethnic assimilation efforts.”