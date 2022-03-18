Edge Links for Friday, March 18, 2022
The coming AR boom? Entrepreneur Luó Yǒnghào 罗永浩 has always been a leading indicator, if not a success story, of investment booms in China, from English test preparation to blogs to Chinese smartphones with their own operating systems. Now, the startup veteran is planning to enter the augmented reality (AR) business.
COVID home test kits have become a huge business in China: Just today there is news that Huzhou-based Oriental Gene has received multiple approvals in China and abroad for its kits, while JD Health, a spinoff of ecommerce giant JD.com, will sell COVID tests through several of its sales channels.
Chinese authorities may force Tencent to spin off its WeChat Pay system, similar to the requirements imposed on Jack Ma’s Ant Group. Tencent would need to fold its banking, securities, insurance, and credit-scoring services into a financial holding company that can be regulated like a traditional bank, per Bloomberg.
China’s EV startup GAC Aion bagged $400 million in a Series A from state-backed investors. GAC could hold an initial public offering as early as this year.