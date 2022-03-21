Editor’s Note for Monday, March 21, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

My thoughts today:

Our word of the day is search and rescue (搜救 sōujiù).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Domestic News

Plane crashes in southern China with 132 people on board

Nadya Yeh
Business & Technology

Chengdu: China’s future gaming and tech hub

Chang Che

Chinese courts rarely believe women’s claims of domestic violence in divorce cases

Greg James

China’s insistence on food security is hurting consumers

Lee Moore

Zhou Guanyu makes history in ‘dream’ F1 debut

Gerry Harker

Can China secure its food and own the future of farming?

Chang Che