Highlighted Links for Monday, March 21, 2022


BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Marketing with misogyny
China’s Instagram wants more male users. It’s using women as bait. / Sixth Tone
“Lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu used to be a rare safe space for Chinese women online. Then, the company began marketing itself to men as a place to meet ‘beautiful ladies.’”
Candy Crush leaves China for unknown reasons
Activision Blizzard’s Candy Crush to exit China / TechNode
Candy Crush, a popular mobile game published by Activision Blizzard, announced it will exit from China. The game will be unavailable in all app stores from March 19, and will officially stop all services by mid-May.
Washington isn’t keen on Musk’s China ties
Elon Musk’s business ties to China create unease in Washington / WSJ (paywall)
“Tesla, SpaceX are at the center of discussions; some lawmakers fear Beijing could access secrets as ‘Congress doesn’t have good eyes on this.’”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Chinese startup P.E.T. wants to go “plastic neutral”
Bottles to beds: Chinese startup changes plastics into linen / 36Kr via Nikkei Asia (paywall)
P.E.T. uses blockchain to track the whole recycling process, where for “every volume of plastic created, an equal amount of plastic waste is retrieved from the environment to be either recycled or repurposed at the lowest possible cost.”
Will Hainan become a carbon-trading hub?
South China province plans to set up international carbon trading center / Caixin (paywall)
“The Hainan provincial government is expected to launch an international carbon emissions trading exchange in the beach holiday destination city of Sanya in the second half this year, local state-run newspaper the Hainan Daily reported.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China’s Lithuania imports plummet almost 90%
China’s imports from Lithuania collapse amid diplomatic spat / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China slashed the amount of goods it purchased from Lithuania by almost 90% in the first two months of the year after the two countries became embroiled in a political and trade dispute late last year.”
World’s poorest nations owe China $14 billion this year
Poorest nations to repay China $14 billion in 2022, report says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The world’s poorest nations will pay China and its lenders almost $14 billion this year in debt servicing costs,” according to a new report by the Green Finance & Development Center at Fudan University in Shanghai.
An interview with Chinese envoy Qin Gang
Transcript: Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang on “Face the Nation,” March 20, 2022 / CBS
A transcript of an interview with Qín Gāng 秦刚, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S., that aired on Sunday, March 20, 2022, on Face the Nation.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE
Orientalism and COVID-19
Lab-leak theory and the “Asiatic” form / n+1
Andrew Liu writes: “It’s clear that projections of Asia are influencing Americans’ understanding of how COVID-19 came to infect humans. But which ‘Asia’ are they talking about, exactly?”
Marriages hit new lows
Marriage on the rocks in China as women rethink their options and COVID-19 limits take toll / SCMP (paywall)
The number of marriages in China hit a new low last year, with around 7.63 million marriages registered in 2021, the lowest total since 1986, when records began, and compared with more than 8.13 million in 2020 and a peak of 13.46 million marriages in 2013.
Pandemic parodies
Parody offers outlet for pandemic angst / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese netizens are looking to world literary classics and popular cultural works to offer some respite from the frustrations of tough COVID-19 restrictions amid the country’s worst outbreak in two years.”
Can Chinese games make good storylines?
The missing magic ingredient holding back China’s gaming industry / Sixth Tone
“Chinese gaming firms are rolling out big new titles based on hit properties like ‘Harry Potter.’ But even the hits are held back by their focus on competitive multiplayer over story.”