Links for Monday, March 21, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
China wants to track and punish online rumors
China to trace online rumors at source to combat disinformation / Sixth Tone
“China plans to root out online rumors by striking their origins, after the country’s top internet regulator said that it would set up mechanisms to trace both the origins of the rumors and online platforms responsible for publishing such posts. Violators would be banned from registering new accounts across the network, with serious breaches handled by relevant law enforcement units.”
Biden warns China on the war in Ukraine, and more
Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West / Reuters
China will work to de-escalate war in Ukraine, diplomat says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Russia targets western Ukraine as Biden warns Xi not to aid Moscow / NYT (paywall)
Biden warns china of ‘consequences’ if it aids Russia in Ukraine war / NYT (paywall)
White House says Biden warned China’s Xi of consequences if Beijing supports Russia on Ukraine / WSJ (paywall)
China warns of ‘unimaginable’ fallout if Ukraine-like crisis happened in Asia / Caixin (paywall)
The friendship between China and Russia has boundaries / Economist (paywall)
Biden warns China’s Xi not to help Russia on Ukraine / Washington Post (paywall)
EU set to line up with Biden to warn China against helping Putin / Bloomberg (paywall)
Biden warns Xi of consequences if China aids Russian war effort / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s readout of Xi-Biden video call / Pekingnology
Xi’s bet on Putin to counter U.S. risks leaving China isolated / Bloomberg (paywall)
China says it will offer 10 million yuan more of humanitarian aid to Ukraine / Reuters
“The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday.”
Hong Kong loosens up COVID curbs
Hong Kong signals COVID shift by cutting flight bans, quarantine / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong lifts flight bans, suspends mandatory mass testing amid waning tolerance for ‘zero COVID’ / Washington Post (paywall)
Hong Kong to ease strict COVID curbs after business backlash / Reuters
Hong Kong tries to ‘relaunch’ its economy by lifting flight bans and cutting quarantine / CNN
Hong Kong will lift its bans on flights and cut quarantine times. / NYT (paywall)
Hong Kong lays out broad COVID easing plan as frustration rises / Caixin (paywall)
Hong Kong to lift flight bans and shorten quarantines from April 1 / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong to ease restrictions in marked shift from zero-COVID / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
More on China’s COVID-zero policy
Omicron vs zero-COVID: How long can China hold on? / BBC
China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy wavers as infections spread and complaints over lockdowns surge / Washington Post (paywall)
As Omicron surges and economy suffers, China ‘zero-COVID’ / NYT (paywall)
China’s zero-COVID policy is showing signs of strain. But ditching it now could be a disaster / CNN
China’s COVID response calibration / Caixin (paywall)
Omicron is changing China’s COVID strategy / Economist (paywall)
A tale of three cities fighting Omicron outbreaks / Caixin (paywall)
Sinovac’s low efficacy in Hong Kong is a worrying sign for China / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s next contagion? / WSJ (paywall)
The WSJ editorial board writes: “Beijing’s zero-COVID strategy threatens the global economy.”
Smartphone shipments sink
Smartphone shipments within China down 31.8% year-on-year in February, government data shows / Reuters
“Shipments of smartphones within China fell 31.8% year-on-year to 14.5 million handsets in February, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Monday.”
Blue Bottle’s debut in Shanghai
In a new coffee shop, traces of pre-gentrification Shanghai / Sixth Tone
“The grand opening of Shanghai’s first Blue Bottle café last month was celebrated with fanfare and long lines. Just 30 years ago, the spectacle would have been unthinkable.”
Mercedes opens second R&D center in China
Mercedes-Benz opens new R&D center in Shanghai / Reuters
Germany’s Mercedes-Benz said on Friday it has opened a research and development (R&D) center in Shanghai that will focus on mobility technology, the firm’s second R&D facility in China.
Evergrande shares suspended in Hong Kong, and more developer updates
Hong Kong suspends trading in shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande / FT (paywall)
“Hong Kong suspended trading in shares of the world’s most indebted property developer Evergrande on Monday pending a release of ‘inside information’ from the Chinese company that could shed light on its restructuring and the fate of international investors.”
China Evergrande halts trading in its stocks / WSJ (paywall)
Trading in China Evergrande shares, onshore bonds halted pending announcement / Reuters
China Evergrande and its units suspend trading in Hong Kong / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese developer delays full-year results after auditor resigns / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Huarong returns to profit in 2021 after state bailout / Bloomberg (paywall)
Woes of Chinese property developers multiply / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Ecommerce platform Pinduoduo misses Wall Street estimates
China’s Pinduoduo misses quarterly revenue estimates / Reuters
Pinduoduo sales miss estimates amid China slowdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Big Tech trims down
China’s Big Tech firms are axing thousands of workers / WSJ (paywall)
Tech workers are resigned to layoffs / Sixth Tone
Liquor giant Moutai eyes seed tech
Moutai sets up new agricultural tech company for seeds / TechNode
“Chinese high-end liquor producer Moutai has established a new agricultural tech company focused on seeds, the firm announced on Monday. Called Hongyingzi, the new company will research technologies related to sorghum, the raw material used to make Moutai’s signature baijiu drink.”
CATL weighs $5 billion battery plant sites
CATL plans new battery factory in North America: report / TechNode
“CATL is considering building a $5 billion plant in North America to meet increased demand for EV batteries from Tesla and other clients, Bloomberg reported on March 19, citing people familiar with the matter.”
Tesla supplier CATL weighs sites for $5 billion battery plant / Bloomberg (paywall)
Auto delivery startup raises $2.5 million
China’s driverless delivery startup Whale Dynamic targets U.S. market with $2.5M funding / TechCrunch
“Whale Dynamic, a Shenzhen-based autonomous delivery startup founded by Baidu veteran David Chang, said it has closed a seed round of about $2.5 million.”
UCloud bets on AI
UCloud pins hopes on AI surveillance to get out of the red / Caixin (paywall)
Shanghai-based company UCloud Technology is betting on AI-powered surveillance to help turn around its widening losses.
China’s 5.5% ambitions
Three principles should guide China’s economic future / Caixin (paywall)
Central banks grapple with dual threat of slowing growth, rising inflation / WSJ (paywall)
China’s budget deficit to shrink to pre-pandemic 2.8% of GDP on windfall / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China to give 1 trillion yuan tax rebates to small firms – CCTV cites cabinet meeting / Reuters
Anti-corruption probes
Executives from luxury villa developer hauled in by authorities / Caixin (paywall)
Vice presidents Huáng Xī 黄曦 and Lín Wénhuá 林文华, two executives of debt-ridden real estate firm Tahoe Group, have been taken in for questioning by a law enforcement agency.
China probes ex-vice president of top court in corruption purge / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shěn Déyǒng 沈德咏, a former vice president of China’s Supreme People’s Court, is being probed, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Monday.
Anti-corruption watchdog vows clamp down on the ‘money bags’ of local governments / SCMP (paywall)
“The Jiangsu branch of China’s anti-graft watchdog has said it will target corruption and disorder surrounding local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) – known as the ‘money bags’ of regional authorities – once again highlighting poor transparency around the platforms amid mounting debt pressure.”
Has China’s population peaked?
China’s population to peak as more provinces report declines / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s population will likely peak this year, central bank adviser Cài Fǎng 蔡昉 said, with several provinces already reporting declines in the population growth rate. Yicai also reported that seven out of the 16 provinces that have so far disclosed birth data saw negative population growth last year.
China aims for better energy storage
China plans for cheaper, longer lasting energy storage by 2025 / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The country aims to cut the cost of electrochemical energy storage systems by 30% by 2025, according to a five-year plan released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration.”
Methane cloud spotted earlier this month
Climate impact from China’s coal push visible from space / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A plume of methane, which traps over 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide in its first two decades in the atmosphere, was detected by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-5P satellite near a remote coal mine in Inner Mongolia on March 1.”
Wireless train power
In maglev innovation, Chinese researchers transfer power wirelessly to moving train / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese scientists have developed a method to wirelessly transfer power to a maglev train while it runs aloft, with a high-speed prototype reaching unprecedented efficiency during a test run, according to researchers involved in the project.”
Beijing to bolster ethics review in research
China strengthens ethics oversight on science and technology research projects involving humans and animals / SCMP (paywall)
“The Chinese government has released new guidelines to improve the ethics review process on research projects in fields such as life sciences, medicine and AI.”
China mulls billion-dollar aid to Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka in talks with China for $2.5 billion credit support, Chinese official says / Reuters
“China is considering offering a $1.5 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka and a decision is expected soon, a top Chinese official said on Monday, as part of efforts to help the island nation amid its worst economic crisis in decades.”
Japanese people are anxious about a Taiwan invasion
Majority of Japanese worry China may invade Taiwan: Polls / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Three in four Japanese people worry that China may take military action against Taiwan or a set of disputed islands in the East China Sea, according to a survey by the Kyodo News.”