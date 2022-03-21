News Briefing for Monday, March 21, 2022
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China reported its first COVID deaths in over a year, as challenges mount on the nation’s COVID-zero policy. The two deaths recorded in northeastern Jilin Province on March 19 bring the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638. (The death toll in the U.S. stands at 970,082 today.)
- More than 4,000 new infections were reported across China on Sunday, with two thirds in Jilin Province.
- Shenzhen has eased its lockdown restrictions, citing control over the outbreak.
- Widely used inactivated shots have been updated to fight up to three variants, said Zhèng Zhōngwěi 郑忠伟, an official who oversees COVID vaccine development at the National Health Commission.
Shanghai has become the latest test for China’s COVID-zero policies, with a record 758 new cases on Sunday (734 asymptomatic), double the cases from two days earlier. Large segments of the city have been locked down, classes have moved online, and incoming flights have been rerouted. Last week, the city ruled out imposing a broad stay-at-home order, but officials said on Monday that some areas will remain locked down.
- Shanghai Disney Resort has also temporarily shut down due to COVID concerns.
China has fully militarized three islands in the disputed South China Sea, U.S. Indo-Pacific commander John C. Aquilino said on Sunday, arming them with “anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby.”
NIO Capital, a private equity firm linked to the EV startup NIO, closed fundraising on its investment fund, Eve ONE Fund II L.P., at approximately $400 million.
CATL, China’s largest battery maker, declined to comment on recent reports claiming that the company has hiked the price of its batteries twice since the second half of last year.
China is keeping interest rates unchanged for corporate and household lending, though analysts say the case for monetary stimulus is building amid a slowing economy and an ambitious 5.5% growth target for the year.
Foxconn has resumed some of its operations in Shenzhen after the city emerged from lockdown last week following disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks, per Nikkei Asia.
