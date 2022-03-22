Highlighted Links for Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Highlights from the China NewsBase, our definitive archive of China news for Access members.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Kuaishou eyes fresh content makers in Brazil
TikTok’s biggest Chinese competitor bets big on Brazil / Rest of World
“Kuaishou is chasing novela creators and working-class users in Latin America to keep up with the competition.”
Nike’s sales jump despite boycotts in China and supply chain woes
Nike jumps after beating sales estimates across all regions / Bloomberg (paywall)
Nike’s global sales rose 5% to $10.9 billion for the third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates and showing that the firm is overcoming struggles with its supply chain and weakness in China.
Nike sales rise as it navigates supply-chain snarls / WSJ (paywall)
Government pushes intern plan
China announces 1 million internships to tackle unemployment / Sixth Tone
Chinese authorities plan to make 1 million months-long internships available in the public sector for those still unemployed after graduation, in an attempt to curb the country’s unemployment problem.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Child depression is rising in China
What’s behind China’s growing problem with child depression / Caixin (paywall)
Not only have the case numbers of depressed adolescents climbed, especially since the pandemic, “but children are being hospitalized in growing numbers.”
Shrinking grasslands
Academics worry over China’s shrinking grassland coverage / Sixth Tone
“Chinese experts have raised concerns over the massive decrease in grassland areas in the latest national survey and called for an intervention to investigate the lost landscape.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China claims “the right” to militarize South China Sea islands
China says military development of islands within its rights / AP
“China on Tuesday said it has the right to develop South China Sea islands as it sees fit in the wake of U.S. accusations that it has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed waterway in violation of a previous commitment.”
Beijing warns of retaliation over U.S. travel ban on Chinese officials
China wants U.S. to revoke visa curbs or face reciprocal steps / Reuters
“The United States should immediately revoke visa curbs on Chinese officials or face reciprocal countermeasures, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.”
U.S. hits Chinese officials with travel bans over ‘repressive acts’ / Al Jazeera
“United States President Joe Biden’s administration is imposing travel bans on Chinese officials whom it accuses of repressing [Uyghur] Muslims, as well as other ethnic and religious minorities.”
Pro-establishment voice hits out at Hong Kong leader
Outspoken lawmaker considers no-confidence motion against Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam over mass testing U-turn / SCMP (paywall)
Junius Ho Kwan-yiu (何君堯 Hé Jūnyáo), an outspoken pro-establishment lawmaker, is considering a no-confidence motion against Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é) for her waffling policy on citywide COVID-19 testing. If tabled, the move will be “the first one initiated by a pro-establishment legislator against a chief executive since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Remote learning returns to Shanghai
After two years, Shanghai returns to remote learning. Has anything changed? / Sixth Tone
“Many parents welcomed the decision, but not everyone has the time to micromanage their kids’ learning schedules.”
Obituary for art patron “Budi” Tek
Budi Tek, one of the world’s most influential patrons of Chinese art, has died at 65 / Artnet
Budiardjo “Budi” Tek, the big Indonesian-Chinese art collector who founded Shanghai’s Yuz Museum, has died from pancreatic cancer at age 65.
Chinese billionaires buy, and return, looted art
How billionaires are quietly buying up and returning China’s looted cultural heritage / Artnet
An excerpt from Institute of Art and Law director Alexander Herman’s book Restitution: The Return of Cultural Artifacts.