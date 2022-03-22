Links for Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Better work culture in Beijing?
Beijing launches drive to regulate ‘996’ work culture in city / Sixth Tone
“The city of Beijing has launched a two-month campaign to regulate rampant overtime work culture in key industries and enterprises.”
Volkswagen struggles to win in China’s EV market
Volkswagen’s EV missteps in China / Sixth Tone
“Once a leader in helping China create its modern auto industry, the German auto giant is stumbling with its electric transition in the world’s most dynamic EV market.”
Hillhouse’s stock woes
The rise of the China-focused private equity giant Hillhouse / Caixin (paywall)
Hillhouse, a China-focused investment heavyweight that has likely suffered heavy losses from the recent stock rout, “shows how China’s investment environment has entered an era of regulatory uncertainty.”
Xiaomi: Revenues are up and chip shortages are set to end
Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue / Reuters
Xiaomi says chip shortage to ‘fundamentally’ ease in second half / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Top Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi aims to ship more than 200 million phones in 2022 as it predicts the global chip and component shortage will ‘fundamentally’ improve in the second half of the year.”
Xtep sells digital sneakers for $100 more than its real ones
Chinese sportswear maker Xtep sells NFTs with a higher price tag than its own trainers / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese sportswear maker Xtep has released a series of digital trainers, each worth $100 more than the actual real-life running shoes, in a rush to capitalize on the non-fungible token (NFT) bandwagon.
Firms fret over their position in the Ukraine war
Chinese companies weigh business and politics in Russia after war / FT (paywall)
China exit? Russia crisis has businesses thinking the unthinkable / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
ByteDance buys Hipa Cloud
ByteDance acquires Hipa Cloud to boost its Slack-like Feishu platform / TechNode
ByteDance has acquired no-code startup Hipa Cloud, Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Monday, “in a bid to boost ByteDance’s enterprise software as a service business and transform the competitiveness of Feishu, its Slack-like messaging tool for businesses, in a sector currently dominated in China by Alibaba’s DingTalk.”
Tencent, Alibaba tighten up on NFT rules over regulatory concerns
Tencent, Alibaba tighten platform rules on digital collectibles as NFTs remain a gray area in China / SCMP (paywall)
“Tencent and Alibaba are tightening rules that apply to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their platforms, as Chinese tech giants take preemptive measures to avoid potential scrutiny of the tokens, which are referred to as digital collectibles in the country because NFTs still operate in a [gray] area.”
China’s EV champions tap into the investment game
China’s EV upstarts are building their own investment powerhouses / TechCrunch
“The investment game going after automotive startups is getting more competitive in China with not only established venture capital firms joining the fray but also industry veterans,” including NIO and Xpeng.
Alibaba boosts buyback program to $25 billion from $15 billion
Alibaba increases share buyback programme to $25bn in boost to stock / FT (paywall)
Alibaba announced that it will upsize its share repurchase program to $25 billion from $15 billion (the “Share Repurchase Program”), in a sign of confidence about the company’s growth prospects after a difficult year.
Alibaba to buy back up to $25 billion of stock / WSJ (paywall)
NIO pledges no price hikes “in the near term”
NIO won’t increase vehicle price in near future: report / TechNode
“NIO said on Monday that it has no plans to increase the prices of any of its electric vehicle models ‘in the near term’ as it hopes to maintain price stability ‘for the benefit of customers,’ Chinese media outlet Sina Tech reported (TechNode translation).”
5.5% GDP growth target
China pledges stronger policy support for economy, markets / Bloomberg (paywall)
“In a meeting of the State Council chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, the cabinet called for the adoption of monetary policy tools to sustain credit expansion at a stable pace, according to a Xinhua news agency report posted on the central government’s website Monday night.”
China bets on $1.5 trillion of tax cuts in quest for growth / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s cabinet vows stronger support for economy / Caixin (paywall)
Another huge setback for Evergrande
China Evergrande says it will delay its financial report. / NYT (paywall)
Evergrande joins china developers set to miss earnings deadline / Bloomberg (paywall)
Evergrande delays results as banks seize $2 billion at unit / WSJ (paywall)
China’s Evergrande says lenders have claimed $2bn in cash / FT (paywall)
China Evergrande auditor unable to meet deadline for results / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China Evergrande to announce restructuring proposal by end-July / Reuters
China asks for more audit reports
Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures / Reuters
“Chinese regulators have asked some of the country’s U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York.”
Sinovac boosters help prevent Omicron hospitalizations, study says
Hong Kong data show benefit to third shot of Sinovac in preventing Omicron deaths / WSJ (paywall)
“Scientists at the University of Hong Kong found that three doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine had a clear benefit over two in preventing severe illness or death in people over the age of 60, underscoring the importance of boosters for those who have received that COVID-19 shot.”
- “The study — which analyzed patients hospitalized during the city’s continuing Omicron wave and was funded by China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention — showed three shots of the vaccine were 98% effective in preventing the worst outcomes, while two shots were 72.2% effective against severe illness and 77.4% effective against death.”
China pushes renewables in energy security
China to boost renewable power, balance with oil and gas to 2025 / Reuters
“China aims to increase renewable power, maintain crude oil output and boost natural gas production, as it seeks to balance energy security and achieve its climate change goals.”
Is El Niño hurting China’s ozone?
Chinese-led study links El Niño to increases in ozone in China / SCMP (paywall)
A Chinese-led international study published by peer-reviewed journal Environmental Research Letters has found a link between strong El Niño events and rises of the air pollutant ozone in China.
China’s position in the Russo-Ukraine War
China takes a back seat in international diplomacy over Ukraine / NYT (paywall)
“Despite its economic and military might and close ties to Russia, China has balked at trying to press Vladimir Putin to stop the fighting.”
Beijing tells Chinese in Russia to help fill economic void / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Ambassador Zhāng Hànhuī 张汉晖 on Sunday told about a dozen business heads to waste no time and ‘fill the void’ in the local market, the Russia Confucius Culture Promotion Association said on its official WeChat account.”
Biden’s call with Xi underscores deepening bilateral deadlock / Policio
China, Pakistan share concern about sanctions on Russia, China says / Reuters
China and Russia’s military relationship likely to deepen with Ukraine war / Washington Post (paywall)
Wang Yi visits Nepal
Chinese foreign minister to visit Nepal after American ‘gift’ strains ties / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 will visit Nepal later this week as part of a regional tour, seeking to repair ties with the Himalayan nation that is caught between the U.S.-China rivalry.”
Biden taps ex-Trump officials
Joe Biden’s commerce secretary enlists former Trump officials to push for passage of China competition bill / SCMP (paywall)
“US President Joe Biden’s administration has tapped former officials that served under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump to lobby Congress to pass legislation aimed at giving the US a competitive edge against China, particularly in advanced technology.”
Saudi oil will not be bought in yuan, says Beijing official
Chinese Commerce Ministry official dismisses WSJ report that China will buy Saudi oil using RMB / China-Africa Project (paywall)
A Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) official in Beijing dismissed the Wall Street Journal report that Saudi Arabia is considering allowing China to purchase oil using yuan rather than U.S. dollars.