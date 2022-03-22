News Briefing for Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
No survivors have been found so far from China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 after the country’s first major airline crash in more than a decade. The cause of the plane’s nosedive from 29,000 feet is “baffling air-crash specialists.” Families, friends, and acquaintances of passengers took to WeChat and Twitter to express their grief.
- The workhorse aircraft, a 737-800, was only six years old — young for the model, which has a “stellar safety record all over the globe.”
- China has a near-spotless aviation safety record in recent years, after authorities imposed a regulatory overhaul to combat a series of crashes in the 1990s. China Eastern Airlines has also moved to upgrade cockpit safety protocols since the crash, The Paper reported.
- China has the world’s largest and youngest fleet of Boeing 737-800s, and further groundings of the jet could have a significant impact on domestic travel, according to aviation consultancy IBA.
- Chinese airlines’ stock prices fell Tuesday morning: China Eastern shares plummeted 5.82%, and the other two of the big three Chinese carriers — Air China and China Southern Airlines — declined by 1.25% and 0.45%, respectively.
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. Embassy Beijing Chargé d’Affaires David Meale are among many who have expressed their condolences.
Has China sided with Russia over the Ukraine war? Many experts on Twitter seem to think so, after state media outlets and speeches from Chinese officials blasted NATO as the “root cause” for the war, denounced Western sanctions, and hinted at further alignment with Russia.
- Global Times commentator Hú Xījìn 胡锡进 also wrote a screed on Weibo about why China should support Russia, which has since been translated on Twitter.
- State broadcaster CGTN host Liú Xīn 刘欣 tweeted, “Can you help me fight your friend so that I can concentrate on fighting you later?”
Didi Chuxing is going to make cars: China’s ride-hailing giant is hiring auto engineers amid media reports that car manufacturing plans will be announced in June.
- Mobile phone maker Xiaomi’s plans to make cars are also in the news: The company’s automotive R&D team has grown to more than 1,000 people, and Xiaomi says it plans to begin mass-producing cars in 2024.
Alibaba ramped up its share buyback program to $25 billion, the second increase in less than a year to stanch a $470 billion valuation loss during Beijing’s internet crackdown.
Creditors of Evergrande may get a restructuring plan from the indebted developer as early as this week even as the firm postponed its financial reports, scheduled for March 31, as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).