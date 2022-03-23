News Briefing for Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
No changes coming in Xinjiang: Senior leader and Politburo Standing Committee member Wāng Yáng 汪洋 visited Xinjiang from March 18 to 22 and “stressed the importance of maintaining a clear mind when it comes to the overall targets set for Xinjiang” (or see the front-page People’s Daily report, in Chinese).
- Translation: Do not expect any adjustment to Beijing’s repressive policies that target Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.
- See also, via the China-Africa Project, the news that Wáng Yì 王毅 “made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Chinese foreign minister invited to the annual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the largest international organization of Muslim countries.”
The black box of crashed flight MU5735 has been found. China Eastern Airlines has launched an investigation into the crash and grounded some aircraft, but promised that scheduled flights will not be affected.
The U.S. “has not seen any evidence” of Chinese military equipment to Russia, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, following reports from U.S. officials earlier this month warning that China had “signaled its willingness” to send aid to Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.
“Sorry, I’m used to standing upright and I’ve forgotten how to kneel in front of you!” Odesa-based computer programmer Wáng Jíxián 王吉贤 responded in a YouTube video after being verbally attacked and censored for his personal, on-the-ground recordings of Putin’s invasion. Read a translation of the video by Geremie R. Barmé.
It’s not all gloom and doom for Tencent, even if the go-go years are over: According to its most recent filings, Tencent’s revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 144.2 billion yuan ($22.65 billion), an increase of 8% year-on-year.
Scalpers are buying up high-end electric cars for resale at inflated prices, but Xpeng said it will implement ID checks and other measures to stop unauthorized resales.
DJI claimed it is unable to ground drones used by the Russian military after Ukraine’s vice prime minister accused the world’s largest drone maker of “helping Russia to kill Ukrainians.”
ZTE’s shares shot up after the Chinese telecom giant confirmed that it had exited a five-year probation period in the United States imposed because of export compliance issues.
