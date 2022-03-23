Highlighted Links for Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Ant names new Southeast Asia head
Jack Ma’s Ant appoints Southeast Asia head, signaling focus is back on growth after restructuring / SCMP (paywall)
Ant Group has named Jiá Háng 郏航 as its first regional head for the Southeast Asian market, “sending a signal that the group is putting its focus back on growth as a restructuring process to meet tougher Chinese regulations nears completion.”
Is Didi in trouble?
A secretive U.S. security program has its sights on Didi / Protocol
“Experts say a U.S. security assessment of Didi unveiled by Protocol is occurring under a secretive program sweeping in Chinese tech companies and considering bans.”
Didi reportedly poaching auto engineers to build EVs in-house / TechNode
“Didi has been poaching engineers with deep expertise in car systems from traditional automakers in China in order to build a large-scale electric vehicle division in both Beijing and Shenzhen, Chinese media Yicai reported Tuesday.”
Fosun sells luxury brand Lanvin
Fosun luxury arm Lanvin plans New York SPAC debut / Caixin (paywall)
“Lanvin Group, the luxury arm of Shanghai giant Fosun International Ltd., is looking to raise up to $544 million through a SPAC listing in New York, as it seeks to fund growth in China and North America.”
China’s Fosun in $1.5bn deal to sell Lanvin fashion unit to SPAC / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Lanvin Group, owned by China’s Fosun, plans New York listing via SPAC / Reuters
Can China set good global standards on tech?
Will China set global tech standards? / ChinaFile
Experts discuss the concerns or possibilities that stem from China’s role in setting global technology standards.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Pandemic playbook
China grapples with how to handle all the mild COVID cases / WSJ (paywall)
Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as daily COVID infections near 1,000 / Reuters
China sends COVID-19 inspection teams to 10 provinces in race to beat Omicron surge / SCMP (paywall)
Carrie Lam pledges to review flight suspensions, says reopening border with mainland China still ‘priority’ / SCMP (paywall)
Shanghai’s lifeline amid COVID-19: Delivery workers and volunteers / Sixth Tone
Beijing sets high hydrogen targets in carbon-neutral push
China sets higher non-fossil power goals in new energy plan / Sixth Tone
“China plans to accelerate the development of non-fossil energy, including nuclear, solar, wind, and hydropower, as the country seeks to minimize its reliance on fossil fuels and adopt more forms of renewable energy, authorities announced Tuesday.”
China sets green hydrogen target for 2025, eyes widespread use / Reuters
China sets green hydrogen targets as it shifts to cleaner energies in zero emissions push / SCMP (paywall)
Can plastic be food for fungi?
A Yunnan researcher’s plan for plastic waste: Feed it to the fungi / Sixth Tone
“Newly discovered fungi in Southwest China are voracious eaters of plastic and rubber. Scientists hope they can provide better ways of recycling plastics.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Franklin Tao goes on trial
Kansas researcher accused of secret China work goes to trial / AP
Federal prosecutors alleged on Tuesday that Franklin Tao (Táo Fēng 陶丰), a Kansas researcher, “illegally kept his work with a Chinese university secret, while the defense countered that he was merely ‘moonlighting’,” as part of the fallout from the now-shuttered Justice Department’s China Initiative.
High-profile trial begins for chemical engineer accused of hiding China ties / Nature
Earlier on SupChina: The China Initiative is dead, but its repercussions live on.
A long read from the New Yorker: Have Chinese spies infiltrated American campuses?
China’s information and disinformation on the Russo-Ukrainian War
Chinese internet chatter on the Ukraine war is a warped lens / Rest of World
“In China’s inflamed social media landscape, it’s advisable to be wary of reading the loudest voice in the room as the most representative.”
China uses overseas social media to spread unique views on war in Ukraine / Voice of America
Chinese state media is pushing pro-Russian misinformation worldwide / Foreign Policy
Earlier on SupChina: Maria Repnikova on Chinese soft power and Ukraine.
Also earlier on Sinica Podcast: China’s soft power collides with the hard realities of the Russo-Ukrainian War: A conversation with Maria Repnikova.
NATO warns China over Russia aid
NATO eyes warning to China against aiding Moscow / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
NATO warns China not to help Russia in Ukraine war / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Marriage woes
Divorce is down in China, but so are marriages / NYT (paywall)
“While officials say a new law has helped save marriages, the bigger challenge in the country’s demographic crisis is that fewer people are getting married in the first place.”
Study abroad in the West, return home to China
China’s wealthy still value Western education, but most feel their children’s future lies in China, survey reveals / SCMP (paywall)
China’s wealthy still trust Western education in the post-pandemic era, but more families expect their children to return back home after graduating, according to a new report released by Hurun Research Institute and Beanstalk Education Group on international education in China.
Writing Chinese nonfiction
Words bridge worlds: A Chinese nonfiction roundtable / Sixth Tone
“Researcher Zhang Huiyu and nonfiction writers Chen Nianxi and Yuan Ling share their experiences writing and reading nonfiction.”
A new term for COVID-zero zealots
China’s internet has coined a term to mock COVID-zero fanatics / Quartz
“Some internet users have coined the term ‘pandemic prevention enthusiast’ for people who are seen as expressing an irrational level of support for COVID-zero…The term refers to those who don’t have to worry about their livelihood and who tend to analyze things from a bird’s-eye perspective and avoiding discussing the science behind decisions, wrote a Chinese columnist.”