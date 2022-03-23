Links for Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
DJI drones
DJI tells Ukraine it can’t disable drones used by Russian military / Caixin (paywall)
U.S. signals sanctions probe on ZTE may end
Judge frees China’s ZTE from some U.S. oversight / WSJ (paywall)
“A U.S. judge ruled that ZTE’s probation for violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran could end, freeing the Chinese technology company from some oversight following years of government supervision.”
ZTE shares jump as U.S. court ends probation for violating sanctions / Caixin (paywall)
China’s ZTE exits probation after U.S. court ruling, shares soar / Reuters
China’s ZTE says probation ends after clash with Washington / AP
Tencent reports slowest growth since 2004
Tencent’s revenue grows at slowest pace in nearly two decades / WSJ (paywall)
Tencent share buyback speculation swirls / Caixin (paywall)
Tencent Music’s profit cut in half amid crackdown on monopolies, tax evasion / Caixin (paywall)
Tencent records lowest quarterly revenue growth since 2004 IPO / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Tencent posts slowest-ever sales rise; regulation impact set to ease / Reuters
MioTech taps Pinduoduo head for Southeast Asia expansion
Startup MioTech hires Pinduoduo finance head to get ‘IPO ready’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Hong Kong sustainability startup MioTech has tapped a former finance head at Chinese ecommerce group Pinduoduo to help it become ‘IPO ready’ as it eyes an expansion into Southeast Asia.”
JD hops on the big layoff bandwagon
JD begins layoff, cut most in community group buy unit: report / TechNode
Yesterday on SupChina: Following Tencent, mass layoffs at JD.com.
Xiaomi jumps with record shipments
Xiaomi shipped 190.3 million smartphones globally in 2021 / TechNode
Xiaomi smartphone shipments hit a new record, growing 30% year-over-year to 190.3 million units globally, and the firm’s revenue went up 33.5% in a year to $51.5 billion, per the company’s Q4 and 2021 earnings released on Tuesday.
Chinese tech stocks jump as Xiaomi’s buyback lifts sentiment / Caixin (paywall)
Smartphone giant Xiaomi jumps after joining China buyback wave / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese startup Rokid raises $160 million
China’s AR company Rokid closes $160M Series C to expand globally / TechCrunch
Hong Kong property tycoons eye mainland deals
Hong Kong tycoons eye mainland property as Evergrande woes deepen / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Property conglomerates in Hong Kong are snapping up new deals on the Chinese mainland, where homegrown developers such as China Evergrande Group remain mired in debt.”
China Evergrande to announce restructuring proposal by July-end / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China-Europe railways reroute amid Russo-Ukrainian war
China-Europe rail lines become supply chain’s latest problem / Bloomberg (paywall)
“More than a million containers set to ride 6,000-plus miles of railway linking Western Europe to Eastern China via Russia are now having to find new routes by sea, adding to costs and threatening to worsen the global supply chain chaos.”
Zhejiang sets livestreaming guidelines
China ecommerce hub Zhejiang issues live-streaming quality control guidelines amid consumer rights backlash / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese ecommerce hub Zhejiang has released guidelines for live-streamers to further tighten screening of suppliers and products sold via the popular sales channel, amid a government crackdown on faulty goods and tax evasion.”
Billions, banking bosses, and graft busters
Unchecked power of senior bankers is exposed by China crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“More than 20 finance industry officials have been punished or probed since the investigation began; over the past few years, lax governance has contributed to estimated losses of hundreds of billions of yuan.”
Li Auto eyes BMW, Mercedes
Li Auto prices its L9 smart SUV from US$70,600 as it takes on BMW, Mercedes-Benz in China’s luxury car sector / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese EV maker Li Auto has priced its second production model — the L9 sport-utility vehicle — starting from $70,604, raising competition in the mainland’s luxury car segment, which is dominated by car behemoths such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
BMW, Goertek hit COVID snags in China
Apple supplier Goertek’s sensor unit halts China IPO over COVID / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
BMW suspends production in China’s Shenyang due to COVID controls / Reuters
China Eastern flight MU5735
China Eastern Airlines crash: One of plane’s black boxes is found / WSJ (paywall)
China finds 1 black box from plane crash as rain hinders search / NYT (paywall)
Buried black boxes could solve china plane disaster mystery / Bloomberg (paywall)
China says black box from crashed plane ‘highly likely’ to be cockpit recorder / Reuters
One of two black boxes found from crashed China Eastern jet / Reuters
China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: Black box found at plane crash site / SCMP (paywall)
Voice recorder found in wreckage of China Eastern plane / AP
China jet’s dive took it near speed of sound before crash / Bloomberg (paywall)
“My sister and her husband was on the flight. So was my one-and-a-half-year old niece.” / Pekingnology
Climate change threatens China’s food security
China faces worst crop conditions ever due to climate change / Bloomberg (paywall)
Another coal crunch?
Chinese power giant swings billions into the red on surging coal prices / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese state-owned coal power giant Huaneng Power swung into a $1.62 billion loss last year, the company reported late Tuesday.
Lockdowns and inspections disrupt China’s plans to ramp up coal / Bloomberg (paywall)
Everything is good in Xinjiang, says Chinese official
Senior Chinese official says all ethnic groups in Xinjiang live happily ahead of visit by UN human rights chief / SCMP (paywall)
All ethnic groups in Xinjiang are living happily, according to Wāng Yáng 汪洋, an official who heads the Party’s Xinjiang affairs leading group, and who hit out at the “smears” and “slanders” ahead of May’s visit by the United Nations human rights chief.
China backs Russia at G20
Russia’s Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20 / Reuters
“Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group.”
More on China in the Russo-Ukrainian War
China limits concerns on Ukraine to self-interest / Al Jazeera
Italy’s Draghi urges China to support peace efforts in Ukraine / Reuters
Ukraine urges China to play more visible role to halt war / Reuters
U.S. Republicans want higher defense spending, citing Ukraine and China / Reuters
“A group of 40 U.S. Republican members of the Senate and House of Representatives Armed Services Committees urged President Joe Biden to include a 5% increase above inflation for defense spending in his proposal for the fiscal 2023 U.S. budget.”
The world’s three biggest leaders
Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies / NYT (paywall)
Thomas L. Friedman, American political commentator and columnist for the New York Times, writes: “The world’s three most powerful leaders — Vladimir Putin, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, and Donald Trump — each took drastic steps to hold onto power beyond their designated terms of office. One failed. Two succeeded. And therein lies a tale that says so much about our world today.”
Taiwan considers longer mandatory military service
Taiwan considers extending 4-month military conscription / AP
“Taiwan is considering extending its four-month compulsory military service, its defense minister said Wednesday, amid concerns about the self-governing island democracy’s tensions with China, which have been underscored by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
Taiwan weighs extending compulsory military service beyond 4 months / Reuters
U.S. names new envoy for Pacific Island talks
To counter China influence, U.S. names envoy to lead Pacific Island talks / Reuters
“The United States on Tuesday named former senior diplomat Joseph Yun to lead languishing talks with three tiny but strategically important Pacific Island countries, a signal that countering China remains a U.S. priority despite Russia’s war in Ukraine.”
Beefed-up fighter jets in the South China Sea
PLA navy runs South China Sea drills with newest J-11B fighter jets / SCMP (paywall)
“The Chinese navy intensively exercised its upgraded J-11B fighter jets over the disputed South China Sea following mass delivery of the advanced model, according to state media reports.”
China strengthens ties in the Middle East
Wang Yi makes first-ever appearance by a Chinese FM at meeting of world’s largest Islamic body / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Wáng Yì 王毅 “made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Chinese foreign minister invited to the annual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the largest international organization of Muslim countries.”
China vows support for Islamic wisdom in conflict resolution as US retreats from Middle East / SCMP (paywall)
Wáng Yì 王毅 has “vowed to support Islamic nations in their efforts to resolve conflict – including disputes over Kashmir – consolidating its ties in the Middle East as U.S. influence wanes.”