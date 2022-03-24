Highlighted Links for Thursday, March 24, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Highlights from the China NewsBase, our definitive archive of China news for Access members.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
EVs are getting more expensive in China
BYD, Xpeng, Li Auto, and more EV makers are raising prices in China / TechNode
“Since last week, more than 10 Chinese electric car makers have raised prices for their EV models, prompted by the significant increase in raw material costs.”
U.S. hits out at Intel over Xinjiang apology
Intel’s apology for call to boycott Xinjiang criticized in U.S. Senate hearing / SCMP (paywall)
“Intel Corp came under fire during a Senate hearing from one of Congress’ most vocal China critics on Wednesday over an apology that the company issued after its response to alleged forced labor in the country.”
Chinese EVs bet on battery swapping
EV battery swapping was left for dead. Now, it’s being revived in China. / Protocol
Battery swapping has taken off in China recently, with companies such as NIO and Aulton New Energy that have built 1,400 battery-swap stations nationwide and “plan to grow the number to 26,000 by 2025.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China’s COVID battle
Omicron ‘stealth’ variant BA.2 is spreading rapidly in China / CNBC
Sinovac boosters provide key protection for older people, new study finds / NYT (paywall)
Shanghai financial firms ask staff to sleep in office amid local COVID flare-up / Caixin (paywall)
Shanghai’s daily COVID caseload at nearly 1,000, but containment in sight / Reuters
Locals detained for avoiding virus tests, flouting COVID-19 rules / Sixth Tone
Is Hong Kong following Singapore in living with COVID-19? / Caixin (paywall)
Growing discontent on Chinese social media over harsh measures: “Why can’t China ease COVID restrictions?” / What’s on Weibo
Will AI design China’s future hypersonic weapons?
AI on its way to replacing humans in hypersonic weapon design: Chinese study / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese researchers have made significant progress in building an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can design new hypersonic weapons by itself, according to the team behind the project.”
Hospital ordered to stop baby gender selection services
Hospital caught offering illegal baby gender selection for potential parents ordered to cease service / SCMP (paywall)
Health authorities in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing have ordered Edward Hospital, a private facility in the city’s Shapingba District, to cease offering baby gender selection services, Chongqing TV reported.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
A limit to the China-Russia friendship?
China envoy says Xi-Putin friendship actually does have a limit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“‘China and Russia’s cooperation has no forbidden areas, but it has a bottom line,’ Ambassador Qín Gāng 秦刚 told state-backed media Phoenix TV on Wednesday.”
Xi still hasn’t talked to Zelensky
China’s Xi leaves Zelensky out of Ukraine diplomatic push / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has held a flurry of talks with state leaders, including Vladimir Putin, since Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. But there’s one big omission from his diplomatic outreach: Volodymyr Zelensky.”
India hits out at China over Kashmir comment ahead of visit
India rebukes China FM over Kashmir remarks before expected visit / Al Jazeera
“China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 has drawn a rebuke from the Indian government ahead of his expected but unconfirmed visit to New Delhi on Friday, upsetting his hosts with remarks made in Pakistan this week concerning the disputed Kashmir region.”
India is in a sweet spot, courted by the Quad, China and Russia / CNBC
Yesterday on SupChina: Could China’s rumored visit to India tip the balance of power?
Wang Yi makes a stop in Kabul
Chinese foreign minister makes surprise stop in Afghanistan for talks with Taliban leaders / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 made a surprise stop in Afghanistan on Thursday during his tour to shore up ties with the region.”
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi meets Taliban leaders in Kabul / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s foreign minister makes surprise stop in Afghanistan / AP
China’s military ambitions in the Solomon Islands
Beijing closes in on security pact that will allow Chinese troops in Solomon Islands / FT (paywall)
“A leaked security co-operation agreement has revealed that the Solomon Islands could allow Chinese soldiers and police to be deployed in the Pacific nation, which might also resupply People’s Liberation Army vessels.”
On SupChina last November: Solomon Islands leader blames ‘other powers’ for violent Chinatown protests.
U.S. readies for Russian sanctions
U.S. sets red lines for China helping Russia dodge sanctions / Reuters
“The Biden administration, seeking to deter China from aiding sanctions-hit Russia, on Wednesday warned Beijing not to take advantage of business opportunities created by sanctions, help Moscow evade export controls or process its banned financial transactions.”
U.S. to announce Russia-related sanctions on Thursday – White House / Reuters
China’s “political pawn” gambit on Africa
China’s emerging “African pawn” position on Ukraine / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“China’s official position is cohering around the talking point that Western solidarity-building is using Africa as a geopolitical ‘pawn’ in support of NATO expansion.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Waiting for news on the China Eastern plane crash
A crash victim’s fiancé awaits news about his beloved / Sixth Tone
A man’s fiancé was among the 132 people on board the China Eastern Airlines flight that went down in the mountains near Wuzhou, Guangxi Province. “I just want to know what happened to the plane,” he says.
Wáng Wén 王文 and his influence on Party ideology
How a book about America’s history foretold China’s future / New Yorker
“In 1989, a young Chinese academic spent six months traveling in the United States. His insights are now central to Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 cultural crackdown.”
Auction houses aim for young Chinese buyers
China’s cultural consumer is all about instant (and artistic) gratification / Jing Daily
To attract young consumers and adapt to the pandemic, auction houses have come up with new strategies that include collaborations along with livestreams and virtual events.