News Briefing for Thursday, March 24, 2022
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Investigators are analyzing the black box found in the crash site of the Chinese Eastern flight MU5735. Recovery teams have also located what they suspect are parts of the plane’s engine and wing, along with the first clues of human victims.
The UN Security Council has defeated a Russian resolution on Ukraine, which did not mention that Putin’s invasion caused the escalating humanitarian crisis. China was the only member that backed the resolution, reflecting Moscow’s failure to get widespread support for its war in Ukraine.
China is pushing its “One China” principle in the United Nations (UN), a new report from U.S. think tank German Marshall Fund finds, which seeks to “institutionalize and normalize its stance on Taiwan within the UN” by “signing secret agreements with UN bodies, restricting Taiwan’s access to the UN and its facilities, and embedding [People’s Republic of China] nationals across various levels of UN staff.”
- Jessica Drun and Bonnie Glaser, the authors of the report, said they had received funding from the Taiwanese government for the research but that the views in the report were their own, per the New York Times.
China’s commerce ministry is urging the U.S. to remove all tariffs on Chinese goods to help return bilateral economic and trade relations to the pre-Trump normal. The news comes following Washington’s decision to reinstate tariff exemptions on more than 350 Chinese goods.
Will Weibo be forced to delist in the U.S.? The microblogging platform is now the sixth Chinese company at risk of exiting the nation, after securities regulators added the firm to their delisting watchlist on Wednesday.
Chinese students walked out of a talk at Cornell University, after Democratic representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan responded to a student’s question about Uyghurs at an on-campus event on March 10. Slotkin later wrote on Twitter that she pointed out “what is well known about Chinese policy toward the Uyghur community: that the government has carried out imprisonment, forced labor, and forced indoctrination.”
Tencent has released its slowest revenue growth on record. The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of 144.2 billion yuan ($22.62 billion), and a net profit of 24.88 billion yuan ($3.9 billion), a decrease of 25% year-on-year.
Super Camel, a digital service platform to manage freight logistics, completed an angel investment round of tens of millions of dollars to create AI-powered dispatch systems that can manage autonomous vehicles.
China Evergrande has just discovered that 13.4 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) in pledged deposits have been seized by banks. Trading in shares of the company has been suspended in Hong Kong since Monday, pending the release of inside information.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).