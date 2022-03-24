Links for Thursday, March 24, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Biden allows some Chinese goods past Trump tariffs
The Biden administration will allow some Chinese imports to avoid Trump-era tariffs. / NYT (paywall)
The Office of the United States Trade Representative said on Wednesday “that it would reinstate certain tariff exclusions that had expired at the end of 2020, allowing some companies to avoid the taxes on Chinese products that could not be obtained elsewhere.”
U.S. reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs / Reuters
U.S. reinstates tariff exemptions on some Chinese products / SCMP (paywall)
China welcomes U.S. tariff exemptions, but ‘symbolic move’ fails to tackle fundamental trade issues / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. restores waivers for some Chinese goods hit by tariffs / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. renews tariff exemptions for some Chinese imports / WSJ (paywall)
WeRide raises $400 million
Self-driving car startup WeRide raises $400 million in funding round / TechNode
“Autonomous vehicle startup WeRide recently closed a $400 million funding round from a diverse group of investors including state-owned automaker GAC and German auto parts supplier Bosch, Chinese media outlet LatePost reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.”
The stack of problems threatening China’s 5.5% GDP target
China expected robust economic growth in 2022. It’s not looking good. / Washington Post (paywall)
Economists explain why foreign investment in China’s manufacturing hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels / Caixin (paywall)
The growing difficulty of balancing China’s local government budgets / Caixin (paywall)
Debt-ridden developers
China Life profit misses estimates as economy drags on sales / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China Life Insurance Co., the nation’s largest life insurer, posted annual profit that missed estimates as an economic slowdown and its agent reshuffle weighed on sales.”
Debt-wracked Chinese developers delay 2021 financial reports / Caixin (paywall)
JD Logistics’ big ambitions
China’s JD Logistics aims to raise $1.1 bln from new shares / Reuters
“JD Logistics is looking to raise $1.1 billion from a $700 million share placement with its parent company JD.Com plus a $400 million primary capital raising, according to regulatory filings on Thursday.”
Earlier on SupChina: JD Logistics acquires domestic courier amid a rise in competition.
Stock market woes
China’s stock market weathers heavy foreign outflows / WSJ (paywall)
Chinese ADR delisting threat looms over ETFs / FT (paywall)
Alibaba’s DingTalk launches a paid premium version
DingTalk launches paid versions as Alibaba’s growth dwindles / Caixin (paywall)
“Alibaba’s workplace collaboration platform DingTalk is following its biggest rival by launching paid versions, after the parent group reported its slowest growth on record.”
Chinese firms wedged in Russo-Ukrainian war
Alibaba’s Russia venture puts Chinese ecommerce giant in awkward spot / WSJ (paywall)
“Three partners in fast-growing AliExpress Russia operation are caught up in U.S. sanctions that Beijing opposes.”
Geely questions future in Russia despite opening for China’s carmakers / FT (paywall)
Don’t sell your car for a year, Tesla says
Tesla hits bulk buyers with demand for damages if cars are resold within a year / Caixin (paywall)
“Tesla Inc. is making some Chinese buyers sign a written guarantee that they will not resell their cars within 12 months, in an apparent effort to curb after-market speculation.”
China’s debates and discourse on Russian invasion
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparks fierce debate in China / FT (paywall)
“Analysts say the debate shows the strains caused by a clash between alignment with Russia and long-avowed Chinese diplomatic principles as Beijing struggles to assess how the war will affect its interests.”
China and India tap cheap Russian oil
China is quietly taking cheap Russian crude as India buys more / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s oil refiners are discreetly purchasing cheap Russian crude as the nation’s supply continues to seep into the market.”
Will the Philippines’ new leader get tougher on China?
The Philippines’ pivot toward China could change when Duterte steps down as president / CNBC
“As Filipinos head to the polls on May 9 to elect a new leader, observers will be watching closely to see what the new leadership could mean for the Philippines’ growing ties with Beijing.”
China sees room for U.S. cooperation on Ukraine
Chinese embassy in Washington ‘believes U.S. and China can cooperate on Ukraine issue’ / SCMP (paywall)
Liú Péngyǔ 刘鹏宇, the Chinese embassy’s spokesman in Washington, has called on Wednesday for closer U.S.-China cooperation to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
A biologist was concerned about Wuhan eight years ago
A top virologist who visited a Wuhan market in 2014 said he found it to be a ‘pandemic waiting to happen.’ / NYT (paywall)
Dr. Edward Holmes, a biologist at the University of Sydney, visited Wuhan in October 2014 to survey hundreds of animals for new types of viruses. “It was a pandemic waiting to happen,” he said.