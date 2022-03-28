Editor’s Note for Monday, March 28, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Lucas Niewenhuis.

Lucas Niewenhuis

My thoughts today:

Have you used the China NewsBase? This new product for Access members on SupChina’s website is a searchable database of over 45,000 articles collected by our editors over five years of sending a daily newsletter.

Articles from the past few months in particular have been carefully keyword tagged: Try a tag-based search for Russia, Beijing 2022 Olympics, or COVID-19 for curated streams of content, from SupChina and elsewhere, with the most important news and insightful analysis on major current events.

Please give me direct feedback on this product — what you liked and found useful, what you disliked and found confusing, what features you want to request be added, or anything else. Find me at lucas@supchina.com, or reach our whole editorial team at editors@supchina.com.

Our word of the day is mandarin duck hotpot (鸳鸯火锅 yuānyāng huǒguō), the term for the popular half-spicy, half-mild way of serving Chinese hotpot soup, with a divider down the middle separating the two pools of broth. Some Shanghai residents are using the term to refer to the way that the city’s COVID-19 lockdown has isolated people in the eastern and western districts from each other.

—Lucas Niewenhuis, Newsletter Editor (Jeremy will be back from vacation on Wednesday)

Lucas Niewenhuis is the Newsletter Editor at SupChina. Previously, he has researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council, interned at the Council on Foreign Relations, and studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing. Read more

Twitter
LinkedIn

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China strengthens ties in the Solomon Islands

Nadya Yeh
Business & Technology

Shanghai lockdown sends its economy reeling

Chang Che

Douyin unveils new content rules to safeguard minors

Chang Che

Foxconn will launch its own electric car brand

Chang Che

Could China’s rumored visit to India tip the balance of power?

Nadya Yeh

China isn’t pivoting from COVID zero yet

Nadya Yeh