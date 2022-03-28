Editor’s Note for Monday, March 28, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Lucas Niewenhuis.
My thoughts today:
Have you used the China NewsBase? This new product for Access members on SupChina’s website is a searchable database of over 45,000 articles collected by our editors over five years of sending a daily newsletter.
Articles from the past few months in particular have been carefully keyword tagged: Try a tag-based search for Russia, Beijing 2022 Olympics, or COVID-19 for curated streams of content, from SupChina and elsewhere, with the most important news and insightful analysis on major current events.
Please give me direct feedback on this product — what you liked and found useful, what you disliked and found confusing, what features you want to request be added, or anything else. Find me at lucas@supchina.com, or reach our whole editorial team at editors@supchina.com.
Our word of the day is mandarin duck hotpot (鸳鸯火锅 yuānyāng huǒguō), the term for the popular half-spicy, half-mild way of serving Chinese hotpot soup, with a divider down the middle separating the two pools of broth. Some Shanghai residents are using the term to refer to the way that the city’s COVID-19 lockdown has isolated people in the eastern and western districts from each other.
—Lucas Niewenhuis, Newsletter Editor (Jeremy will be back from vacation on Wednesday)