News Briefing for Monday, March 28, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Sinopec, China’s largest oil and gas enterprise, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade. It plans to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10 billion) this year to ramp up production.
- The state-run oil refiner has also suspended talks for a major investment in a gas chemical plant and a venture to market Russian gas in China, after the government called for caution on Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
China is straddling the two Koreas, after North Korea claimed — implausibly, some experts say — to have tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile last week, prompting U.S.-led calls for tougher U.N. sanctions.
- In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said China is ready to steadily develop the China-DPRK relations of friendship and cooperation … “under a new situation,” North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday, per the Japan Times.
- Newly-elected South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol asked Xi to work together to tackle issues related to North Korea, a day after it fired the missile.
China’s efforts in India struck a conciliatory note, though border tensions still remain a priority, after Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 met with his Indian diplomatic counterpart and the country’s national security adviser on Friday.
- “China does not pursue the so-called ‘unipolar Asia’ and respects India’s traditional role in the region,” Wang said in a statement.
- “If we are both committed to improving our ties, then this commitment must find full expression in ongoing disengagement talks,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in a statement.
- The two nations also discussed their alignments in Ukraine amid their shared reluctance to condemn Russia’s invasion.
- The language of official statements “suggests there was no forward movement” on the border issue, whereas “Wang’s comments…Show that for China the priority is BRICS and getting India on board on multilateral issues where it sees India as useful,” writes Ananth Krishnan, correspondent for The Hindu.
Read our Editor’s Note last Friday: China wants to normalize relations with India. Will it work?
Also earlier: Could China’s rumored visit to India tip the balance of power?
The second black box of the MU-5735 passenger jet has been found, after recovery teams discovered the second black box of flight record data from the wreckage of China Eastern Airlines flight MU-5735. The black box could shed light on the cause of the crash and has been sent to Beijing for examination along with the other black box — the cockpit voice recorder — which was found last Wednesday.
Huawei plans to recruit more than 10,000 new employees this year to resolve its various strategic challenges.
The State Council recently established a special income tax deduction for the care of infants. Taxpayers caring for children under the age of three will get a deduction of 1,000 yuan ($157) per month per infant.
Maotai, China’s famous baijiu brand, just filed a trademark for iMaotai, a digital marketing app. Chinese reports suggest it will be an ecommerce platform dedicated to Maotai beverages.
China chip startup Shanghai Biren Intelligent Technology is seeking funds at a 17 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) valuation to fuel expansion.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).