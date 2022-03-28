Highlighted Links for Monday, March 28, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Highlights from the China NewsBase, our definitive archive of China news for Access members. Click here to enter the NewsBase.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
DJI denies its drones are used by Russian military in Ukraine, German firm halts sales
China’s DJI rejects claim that Russian military uses its drones in Ukraine / Reuters
“Chinese drone maker DJI has dismissed as ‘utterly false’ accusations that the Russian military is using its drones in Ukraine after a German retailer cited such information as the reason for taking its products off the shelves.”
Leading German consumer electronics retail company MediaMarktSaturn halts sale of DJI products / TechNode
“German consumer electronics retail brand MediaMarktSaturn has stopped selling DJI products.”
FCC adds China Telecom, China Mobile to security watchlist
U.S. FCC adds Russia’s Kaspersky, China telecom firms to national security threat list / Reuters
“The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday added Russia’s AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) and China Mobile International USA to its list of communications equipment and service providers deemed threats to U.S. national security.”
Kaspersky named first Russian company on security risk list / Bloomberg (paywall)
Have China’s hubs peaked?
China’s biggest cities losing appeal as rising costs and job uncertainties give second-tier locales a boost / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s first-tier cities are losing their luster as mass lay-offs and rising costs are increasingly driving people to seek a life in secondary cities such as Chengdu and Hangzhou amid the economic headwinds facing the country.”
Last week on SupChina: Chengdu: China’s future gaming and tech hub.
HSBC won’t say “war” in Ukraine
HSBC removes references to Ukraine ‘war’ from analyst reports / FT (paywall)
“HSBC has repeatedly edited its analysts’ research publications to remove references to a ‘war’ in Ukraine, as the U.K. bank resists pressure to follow rivals by closing its business in Russia.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Another death from COVID hospital restrictions sparks outrage
Shanghai nurse’s death triggers frustrations over COVID curbs / Caixin (paywall)
“On Wednesday, nurse Zhou Shengni died from an asthma attack, after being denied entry at the Shanghai hospital she worked in. Her case triggered heated debate among netizens who vented about how the city’s COVId-19 response has put the wellbeing of non-COVID patients and vulnerable groups at risk.”
Shanghai nurse’s death fuels skepticism over cost of China’s COVID-19 measures / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong cuts ban time for COVID-positive flights
Hong Kong cuts ban time for airlines, offers home vaccination / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong has cut the amount of time airlines are banned from the city for carrying excessive numbers of COVID-positive passengers to seven days from two weeks as it slowly eases some of the world’s strictest anti-pandemic measures.”
Hong Kong to halve COVID flight-ban penalty to 7 days / Reuters
Smuggling people between Hong Kong and China
COVID surge turns Pearl River smugglers into human traffickers / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A growing outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant has brought renewed attention to smugglers who carry goods and, increasingly, people between Hong Kong and mainland China.”
Fighting for rare disease treatments in China
Overlooked by research, they’re funding their own search for a cure / Sixth Tone
“Neurofibromatosis is so rare it hasn’t even made it onto China’s list of rare diseases. With no one else paying attention, these patients organized to help themselves.”
A closer look at cancer rates and the Chinese-owned Serbian mill
Did cancer rates “quadruple” in Smederevo, Serbia due to a Chinese steel mill? / Pekingnology
Pekinology takes a deep dive into previous reports that “cancer rates have quadrupled in under a decade” in a town in Serbia, and have been linked to the pollution emitted by a Chinese-owned Smederevo steel plant.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Australian journalist goes to court in China
Australia confirms journalist Cheng Lei will face Chinese court / Reuters
“Australia’s foreign minister on Saturday confirmed that Chéng Lěi 成蕾, an Australian journalist who has been detained in China for 19 months over state secrets accusations, will face court next week.”
Chinese court to try Chinese Australian journalist next week / AP
China to start Australian TV anchor’s spying trial next week / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tibet Commission hits out at Denmark for bending to China
Report criticizes Danish authorities for giving in to China / AP
The state-appointed Tibet Commission on Monday “criticized the Foreign Ministry and Denmark’s intelligence and security service for putting pressure on the Copenhagen police to violate the Danish Constitution by giving in to Chinese pressure and barring anti-China demonstrations during official visits from Beijing.”
Wang Yi stops in Nepal during whirlwind diplomatic tour
Chinese foreign minister visits Nepal to shore up ties / AP
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 met top Nepalese officials during a three-day trip over the weekend, which comes just weeks after Nepal’s parliament approved a contentious half-billion-dollar aid grant from the United States.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Taliban preserves ancient Buddhas to appease China
With eye to China investment, Taliban now preserve Buddhas / AP
Preserving the relics of the Mes Aynak copper mine in rural Afghanistan, home to two ancient Buddha statues, is “key to unlocking billions in Chinese investment, said Hakumullah Mubariz, the Taliban head of security at the site.”
Viral dances for healthcare workers
Dancing for Dabai: The viral trend of putting on a ‘thank you’ show for anti-epidemic workers / What’s on Weibo
“Videos of people dancing for healthcare workers are all the rage on Chinese social media, but many think the trend is not about gratitude, but attention seeking.”
Shanghai’s knitters
Wool in chic clothing: How a Haipai stitch became an Olympic hit / Sixth Tone
“In Shanghai, knitting is not just an industry but also an art form that embodies the city’s spirit.”
Confucian values vs. globalization
A onetime Confucian academy balances past, present, and future / Sixth Tone
“The Yuelu Academy in Central China was once one of the country’s top educational institutions. Can its latest incarnation strike a balance between Chinese tradition and today’s globalized outlook?”