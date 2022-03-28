Links for Monday, March 28, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
ZKH approved for U.S. IPO
Tencent, Alibaba-backed industrial products ecommerce platform operator ZKH gets Beijing’s nod for U.S. IPO / SCMP (paywall)
ZKH, an ecommerce platform for industrial products, has been approved by Beijing to IPO in the United States, per China’s state media, “after mainland authorities signaled a new approach to end the long-standing stalemate with the U.S. over corporate audits.”
China, U.S. working hard on solution to audit dispute, state media reports / Reuters
JD’s big layoffs get even bigger
JD expands layoffs, cuts in core business units: report / TechNode
“Chinese online retailer JD is expanding its layoffs, cutting people in nearly every business unit, including its core retail businesses, local media outlet Jiemian reported on March 27.”
Last week on SupChina: Following Tencent, mass layoffs at JD.com.
Tesla’s COVID woes
Elon Musk tests positive for COVID-19 as Tesla pauses production in Shanghai / WSJ (paywall)
“Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said he has tested positive for COVID-19, while in China the electric-vehicle maker suspended production at its car plant in Shanghai amid a partial city lockdown to contain an outbreak there, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Tesla extends Shanghai factory suspension as city locked down / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tesla suspends Shanghai factory output for four days on COVID curbs / Reuters
Metaverse Party building?
Communist Party school in China taps metaverse concept to train cadres / SCMP (paywall)
“The Chinese Communist Party’s top cadre training school has adopted a ‘metaverse system’ that offers a ‘more effective’ party-building experience, tapping into the popular concept that some people consider to be the next iteration of the internet.”
FDI highs
Foreign direct investment in China hit record high in 2021 / Caixin (paywall)
“China attracted a record high $334 billion in net foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2021, a 32% surge from the previous year, government data showed.”
China offers support funds for Eurasian freight trains
China opens wallet to keep trans-Eurasian express moving / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Aiming to soften the blow from the Ukraine war, Chinese operators are offering financial incentives to users of transcontinental freight trains connecting to Russia and Europe.”
Chinese online brokers eye overseas clients
Under pressure at home, Chinese online brokers expand offshore / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Under growing regulatory pressure at home, Chinese online brokers that focus on offshore stocks are concentrating their energies on signing up new clients overseas.”
Tech stocks
Chinese tech stocks are back. Their glory days aren’t. / WSJ (paywall)
Why do Chinese investors pay more for the same shares? / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Premium for mainland stocks over Hong Kong counterparts recently hit 7-year high.”
Meituan rakes in $7.78 billion
Meituan outperforms China tech peers with 31% revenue growth / WSJ (paywall)
Meituan posted revenue of $7.78 billion, “thanks to a 21% rise in its food-delivery business, its main source of income. An extra boost came from a 59% jump in revenue from new businesses, including grocery delivery and group-buying offerings.”
Hong Kong tycoons gorge on cheap property in China
Hong Kong’s tycoons spend billions on Chinese property bargains / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s property tycoons are swooping in on a rare opportunity to cherry-pick prime land and projects in mainland China as their counterparts there battle a credit crisis.”
Zongmu, PIX raise millions
Self-driving startup Zongmu raises $157 million in new funds / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s EV chassis maker PIX raises $11M to build its own smart vehicles / TechCrunch
Should you buy China’s bloated EVs?
He who hesitates may be lost in China’s electric car market / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Those who hesitated to make the leap earlier have paid for it, with one manufacturer after another raising prices. Indecision could be even more costly going forward.”
Guinea resumes China-backed iron mine
China-backed group can resume Simandou operations: Guinea / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Guinea has authorized the China-backed SMB-Winning Consortium to resume its operations at the giant Simandou iron-ore mine, the government said Sunday in a statement read on state broadcaster Radio Television Guineenne.”
Ex-railway boss gets probed
Former China railway czar Sheng Guangzu under graft probe / Caixin (paywall)
Shèng Guāngzǔ 盛光祖, a former top official overseeing China’s vast railway system, is under investigation by the country’s top anti-graft body for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws, according to a Friday government statement.
Tax relief for families
China offers tax relief for workers with children under age 3 / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China expanded personal income deductions to include childcare expenses for children under the age of three, the government’s latest move to reduce the tax burden for households and encourage families to have more babies.”
Huawei
China’s Huawei reports sales fall amid U.S. sanctions but profits hit record / Guardian
Huawei ‘more united’ in face of U.S. pressure, says repatriated CFO / Reuters
Freed Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou returns to company spotlight / WSJ (paywall)
“The daughter of Huawei’s founder takes center stage in Shenzhen for her first major appearance since release from detention in Canada.”
China’s Huawei says 2021 sales down, profit up / AP
Huawei net profit up 76% in 2021 despite U.S. crackdown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Sinovac spends big, keeps buying Russian resources
China’s Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history / Reuters
“China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing’s call for energy companies to raise production.”
China’s Sinopec to keep buying Russian oil and gas, exec says / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Coal giant aims for clean energy reform
China coal giant plans a surge in clean energy spending / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China Shenhua Energy Co., the country’s largest listed coal company, plans to shift nearly half its capital spending to clean energy by the end of the decade as the country seeks to peak carbon emissions.”
Will China’s public transport get smart?
Public road testing for advanced smart vehicles hit 5,000 kilometers milestone / Caixin (paywall)
“China has completed over 5,000 kilometers of public road testing for advanced smart vehicles known as ‘intelligent connected vehicles’, as the country accelerates its pilot program for a smart road network development, a government official said.”
China’s sponge cities
Turning cities into sponges to save lives and property / NYT (paywall)
“In 2015, the Chinese government announced ambitious plans for a sponge country. By 2030, 80 percent of its cities are to be able to accumulate and recycle 70 percent of rainwater.”
Astronauts chart a return home
Chinese astronauts prepare for trip home after 6 months at space station / SCMP (paywall)
“Three Chinese astronauts aboard the country’s space station have started to prepare for their return to Earth as they near the end of their six-month mission in orbit.”
China’s pact in Solomon Islands is worrying Australia and New Zealand
New Zealand’s Ardern says Solomon Islands-China deal ‘gravely concerning’ / Reuters
“New Zealand is gravely concerned about the possible militarization of the Pacific following a decision by the Solomon Islands government to form a security partnership with China, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.”
‘Great concern’ over China-Solomon Islands deal: Australia PM / Reuters
Australia, New Zealand worried by China deal with Solomons / AP
Solomon Islands lawmaker says Australia was warned on China pact / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A prominent lawmaker in the Solomon Islands said he warned the Australian government that a security deal was in the works between his country’s government and China and Canberra ‘did nothing about it.’”
Shanghai locks down
Shanghai COVID: China announces largest city-wide lockdown / BBC
Shanghai locks down as COVID surges in China’s financial hub / Reuters
China is shutting down Shanghai in two phases to control COVID / CNBC
Shanghai to lock down 25 million people, half of the city at a time / WSJ (paywall)
Shanghai split by lockdown as officials struggle to contain COVID outbreak / FT (paywall)
Shanghai to lock down financial district as it tries to rein in COVID / FT (paywall)
With Shanghai’s locked-down residents in need of fresh food, online grocers struggle to deliver / Caixin (paywall)
Shanghai starts China’s biggest COVID-19 lockdown in 2 years / AP
China launches biggest COVID lockdown since start of pandemic / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
GM and VW say Shanghai factories unaffected by lockdown / Reuters
Shanghai factories isolate staff to keep operating in lockdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Oil slumps to start the week as COVID outbreak in China sparks fresh demand worries / MarketWatch
China’s economy faces new blow from Shanghai lockdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s state companies to give rent relief to SMEs hit by COVID / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s state owned enterprises managed by the central government will waive rentals for six months for small and mid-sized firms in the services industries affected by COVID outbreaks.”
China Eastern flight
China recovers second black box of crashed passenger jet / Reuters
“Recovery crews on Sunday found the second black box — the flight data recorder — from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed into a mountainside in southern China.”
Second flight recorder from China crash is found, officials say / NYT (paywall)
“The cause of the crash of China Eastern Flight 5735, which killed 132 people on Monday, remains unknown.”
Black boxes may unlock secrets of China jet’s mystery plunge / Bloomberg (paywall)
Deadly plane crash is rare challenge for China’s air-safety officials / WSJ (paywall)
China says no trace of explosives found in jet crash samples / Bloomberg (paywall)
China examines black boxes of crashed jet, looking for more plane debris / Reuters
China says to provide visa assistance to all foreign crash investigators / Reuters
China confirms all on board China Eastern plane died in crash / Reuters
DNA tests confirm identities of all China Eastern Airlines crash victims / SCMP (paywall)
China’s position in the Ukraine crisis
China says sanctions causing ‘unnecessary’ harm to Russia trade / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China rejected speculation it might try to circumvent international sanctions against Russia, while complaining that the measures have damaged normal trade relations with its key diplomatic partner.”
China completes belated evacuation mission / SCMP (paywall)
“China has completed the evacuation of all Chinese nationals from Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Monday, just over a month after Russia launched its invasion.”
It’s China’s ‘Nobel Prize moment’ to stop war, UN official says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has an opportunity to make history in pushing for a resolution to the war in Ukraine, the United Nations’ most senior official in China said, encouraging Beijing to take a more active part in ending the bloodshed.”
Russia-China relations at strongest level ever, says Lavrov / Reuters
“Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said Russia’s relations with China were at their strongest level ever, at a time when Western nations are seeking to isolate Moscow with unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.”
U.S. and Australia strengthen ties over China concerns
U.S. and Australia boost space and cyber cooperation to counter China / FT (paywall)
Japan strengthens U.S. military presence
Japan approves 5 years more funding for U.S. military presence as China, Russia and North Korea threats loom large / CBS
Philippines slams Chinese ships in South China Sea
Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ in South China Sea / CNN
Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal / Reuters
Philippine coast guard: Chinese maneuvers endangered ships / AP
U.S., Filipino forces start war drills in region facing Taiwan / AP
Chinese media trips over COVID misinformation campaign
Viral in China: “Research confirms: COVID-19 made by American company” / What’s on Weibo
“In backing up their claim that an American company made COVID-19, Chinese state media confused The Daily Mail and a British misinformation site.”