Highlighted Links for Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China’s lagging EV-battery-charging stations
As NEV sales boom, China’s charging industry hits a wall / Sixth Tone
Despite China’s booming EV market, the ability to build out the shortage of battery-charging stations nationwide is mired by a weak power grid, warring corporate interests on charging networks, regional policies controlling how much public charging stations can charge drivers, and more.
Sea shuts ecommerce arm in India
Sea to shut Shopee India unit after political headwinds / Bloomberg (paywall)
Sea Ltd., partly owned by Tencent, is “shutting its main ecommerce operation in India just months after its October launch, blaming ‘market uncertainties’ for scuppering one of its more promising overseas endeavors.”
Shopee’s exit from India after five months amid suspected China ties leaves sellers in the lurch / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Fake medical research
Hundreds of fake medical research papers published in recent months, authorities say / Caixin (paywall)
“China has named and shamed more than 600 medical workers linked to some 520 faked papers since June 2021, as part of an ongoing crackdown on plagiarism and other misconduct in the medical community that has dented the country’s scholarly reputation.”
Solar industry hit with forced labor, tariff evasion accusations
Solar energy boom could worsen forced labor in China, group says / Bloomberg (paywall)
The rising demand for solar energy may increase the risk of forced labor in the supply chain, “which often includes raw materials produced in China’s Xinjiang region,” according to analysis conducted by the Rights Lab at the University of Nottingham and supported by the British Academy.
U.S. to probe if Asian factories are evading solar tariffs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Commerce inquiry imperils solar industry, advocates say / AP
“In a decision that could dramatically undercut President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate goals, the Commerce Department said Monday it is investigating whether imports of solar panels from Southeast Asia are circumventing anti-dumping rules that limit imports from China.”
China’s biggest archaeology finds last year
Chinese government reveals its most significant archaeological breakthroughs of 2021 / SCMP (paywall)
“Last week, the Institute of Archaeology under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences announced what it believed were the most important archaeology finds in China last year.”
Will China go to Venus?
China may have its sights set on a mission to Venus / Space
“China is considering adding a mission to Venus to its plans for planetary exploration, according to a senior Chinese space official.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Solomon leader hits back at “insulting” accusations on China pact
Solomons PM says backlash to security negotiations with China ‘very insulting’ / Reuters
Solomon Islands’ leader calls concern over China security deal ‘insulting’ / NYT (paywall)
“Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare criticized Australia and New Zealand as assuming that the island nation could not act in its own best interests.”
China says Solomon Islands free to decide on security pact / Bloomberg (paywall)
Solomons PM says no regional risk in China security deal / AP
China protests after Australia deports Chinese students over military training
China complains to Australia over repatriation of Chinese students / Reuters
“Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wāng Wénbīn 汪文斌 told a news briefing on Tuesday that several Chinese students recently had their visas revoked and were repatriated when they tried to enter Australia through Sydney,” after Australian border officials “presumed that mandatory military training organized by Chinese universities was equivalent to actual military training.”
China lodges concerns with Australia over student’s deportation / Al Jazeera
China, U.S., Russia, and Pakistan envoys to convene for Afghanistan talks
China says U.S. representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China / Reuters
“A U.S. representative will join a meeting with Chinese, Russian and Pakistan envoys on Afghanistan this week, Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.”
China hosts Afghanistan talks as neighbors seek to ease concerns over Taliban / SCMP (paywall)
India eyes Sri Lanka project after failed China bid
India plans Sri Lanka power project after China’s is shelved / AP
“India signed an agreement to set up hybrid power projects on northern Sri Lankan islands Tuesday in a deal seen as a strategic victory in its competition with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Banned in China: Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, and (almost) Mickey Mouse
Keanu Reeves axed by Chinese video platforms after Tibet concert / Reuters
“Chinese streaming platforms including Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down films and video content starring Canadian actor Keanu Reeves after he participated in a Tibet-related concert organized by a non-profit founded by the Dalai Lama.”
How Brad Pitt got banned — and Mickey Mouse nearly — from China / Washington Post (paywall)
In Hollywood, “the capital offered in China was inextricably tied to politics.”
A COVID rap
The Shanghai lockdown rap: ‘get fed, go on get tested’ / Sixth Tone
“Grocery Shopping” (买菜 mǎicài) is a song released by three local rappers “to bring some good humor to a stressful situation,” and includes local slang in Shanghainese and “jokes about panic buying, lining up for COVID tests, and gentle urging to follow the rules.”
In a video game, the 996 lambs become lions
‘This game is so realistic! It feels just like working overtime’ / Sixth Tone
China’s overworked tech workers have been spending their free time playing “Working Animals…with ESOP,” a game in which they overwork programmers at a grocery delivery startup.