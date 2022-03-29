Links for Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Meituan eyes ecommerce, but has it missed its mark?
Meituan expands in ecommerce, rivaling Alibaba and JD / TechNode
“The giant service app is expanding to Amazon-like territory, selling physical goods, a sector that will put it in competition with local retail giants like Alibaba, JD, and Pinduoduo.”
New data underscores a slowing ecommerce market / TechCrunch
“New data from Pinduoduo, a huge Chinese ecommerce company, and trailing results from Alibaba and others from the fourth quarter of last year hint that the pull-forward model of recent ecommerce growth is the most likely.”
Group buying simmers down in China
The shake-out of China’s community group-buying market / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s once crowded community group-buying market is getting quieter as it turned into a winners-take-all battleground amid cut-throat competition and intensifying regulatory scrutiny.”
Kuaishou beats estimates
Kuaishou sales top estimates in defiance of China slowdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Sales rose 35% to $3.8 billion for the three months ended December, versus the 23.1 billion yuan projected by analysts,” as the tech giant defied China’s economic slowdown “despite intensifying competition with TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd.”
Investor jitters
Xi battles distrust by global investors burned in China before / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The trauma of investing in Russia, where sanctions and capital controls made internationally-held assets effectively worthless, has prompted investors to look at China in a different light.”
New bosses at the central bank
China appoints new government advisers to central bank / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Kāng Yì 康义, who became the head of the National Bureau of Statistics earlier this month, and Deputy Finance Minister Yú Wèipíng 余蔚平 have been approved to become members of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy committee, according to a Tuesday notice by the State Council.”
China Eastern Airlines to shift New York-Shanghai flights over COVID curbs
U.S. approves China Eastern Airlines bid to shift some New York-Shanghai flights / Reuters
“The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday it had approved the bid of China Eastern Airlines Corp to temporarily move New York to Shanghai flights over COVID-19 measures to a different Chinese airport.”
China denies Xiaomi probe
China regulator denies rumors about probes on Xiaomi-invested firms / Reuters
“China’s securities watchdog denied market rumors on Tuesday that Chinese regulators had launched probes on companies in Xiaomi Corp’s industrial chain or restricted such firms’ listing plans.”
Fangda to take majority stake in Anyang
China Fangda Group aims to take over state-owned Anyang Iron & Steel Group / Reuters
“A unit of privately-owned Chinese firm Liaoning Fangda Group has offered to buy an 80% stake in state-backed Anyang Iron & Steel Group, the listed arm of Anyang said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.”
The cost of COVID
China lockdowns cost at least $46 billion a month, academic says / Bloomberg (paywall)
COVID lockdowns in China are likely costing “at least $46 billion a month, or 3.1% of GDP, in lost economic output,” and the losses could double if more cities tighten restrictions, according to an estimate from an economist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
China doles out support for businesses amid worst COVID outbreak since 2020 / Caixin (paywall)
Shanghai lockdown adds to China’s economic woes / WSJ (paywall)
In China’s Wall Street, bankers and traders sleep in offices to beat Shanghai COVID lockdown / Reuters
Shanghai says will hand out $22 billion in tax relief to firms amid COVID fight / Reuters
Shanghai’s worst COVID-19 outbreak puts spotlight on local delivery services as lifeline in locked-down financial hub / SCMP (paywall)
Tesla’s COVID woes
Tesla supplier Aptiv stops some production in Shanghai over COVID issues / Reuters
What Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory means for its future in China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Shanghai lockdown
Shanghai’s lockdown tests COVID-zero policy, and people’s limits / NYT (paywall)
“A staggered lockdown on China’s commercial capital of 26 million people has sent beleaguered residents scrambling and raised fears of broader damage to the economy.”
Shanghai reverses course with total lockdowns as COVID surges in China / Washington Post (paywall)
Shanghai’s older residents lament over lockdown woes / Sixth Tone
Flight MU5735
Investigators recover 36,000 fragments from China plane wreckage / Bloomberg (paywall)
Taiwan eyes Ukraine defense tactics
Taiwan looks to Ukraine war for ideas to defend against China / WSJ (paywall)
Taiwan’s leader to emulate Zelensky in case of China conflict / FT (paywall)
U.S. and India to host talks
U.S. to hold ‘2-plus-2’ talks with India, targeting Russia ties / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The U.S. and India are looking to hold a ‘two-plus-two’ meeting of diplomatic and defense chiefs for early April, Nikkei has learned, as Washington aims to bolster defense ties with New Delhi while chipping away at its close relationship with Russia.”
An undersea cable linking China, Europe, and Africa worth nearly half a billion dollars
Huawei-backed cable linking China, Europe, Africa lands in Kenya / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A $425 million undersea cable connecting China to Europe and Africa, which counts Huawei Technologies Co. as shareholder, has landed in Kenya.”
China’s allure in Nairobi
Kenyan professor explains why China, not the West, became Nairobi’s creditor of choice / China-Africa Project (paywall)
United States International University-Africa professor Elijah Munyi told a national radio show that China had “the capital and, more importantly, the risk appetite to finance the country’s railways, ports, and roads,” and did not bring up “well-worn tropes like debt traps and neo-colonialism.”
China’s envoy to Algeria wraps up
A sixth Chinese ambassador in Africa says farewell / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Lǐl Lánhé 李连和, China’s ambassador to Algeria, is “the sixth Chinese ambassador wrapping up his tour of duty to Africa. He joins his colleagues in Burkina Faso, Rwanda, Namibia, and Gabon who have finished their tours.”