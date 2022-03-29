News Briefing for Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Reports of political interference at the Association of Asian Studies (AAS) conference: James Millward, a professor of history at Georgetown University and a renowned scholar of Xinjiang and Central Asia, tweeted yesterday that some “PRC-based scholars were blocked from participating by their government” in the conference held this past weekend, and the “extent of this is not yet clear, but broad.” Today, AAS said that it is “currently investigating and will post an update as soon as possible.”
The war in Ukraine is “adding momentum” for Taiwan’s efforts to upgrade its national defense, the Wall Street Journal reports today, citing an “extension of Taiwan’s four-month mandatory military service for men” as one potential change under serious consideration.
Communist Party leadership has seen a remarkably fast turnover rate in the year leading up to the 20th Party Congress, slated to take place this fall, Brookings scholar Cheng Li notes. Most of the current provincial chiefs “are Xi’s longtime trusted associates, and some will likely play even more prominent roles in Xi’s third term.”
China has a “window of strategic opportunity” in Ukraine, writes Yun Sun for the Stimson Center, especially in U.S.-China relations: The key to the nation’s success “lies in the maintenance of a neutrality — even if self-perceived — that leaves room for imagination and other’s efforts to gain China’s cooperation.”
The U.S. Senate passed a bill to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing, a key step to finalizing a bill to counteract Chinese competition. The Senate voted 68-28 for the plan.
China recorded no new financial commitments to Latin American governments last year for the second year in a row, according to the China-Latin America Finance Database.
The State Council just issued a notice on the 14th Five-Year Plan for Chinese medicine promotion. By 2025, China will have “significantly enhanced” its health system and service capacity for high-quality Chinese medicine.
Douban, the popular book and film discussion forum, will deactivate all private groups by April 18 due to “business adjustments.” All groups must be registered as public by June 30.
