Highlighted Links for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Alibaba bets on the metaverse with AR glasses maker Nreal
Alibaba makes $60 million bet in China’s Magic Leap rival Nreal / TechNode
“Alibaba has led a $60 million Series C+ in Chinese augmented reality glasses maker Nreal, according to Nreal’s Wednesday statement.”
AR glasses maker Nreal nabs $200M funding in 12 months / TechCrunch
Alibaba makes metaverse bet in China’s Magic Leap rival / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba leads $60m funding round for smart glasses maker Nreal / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Big Tech is expanding — not retreating — in China’s private sector
Is the private sector retreating in China? Not among its largest companies / PIIE
China’s largest companies in the private sector are “expanding rapidly and at a faster rate than SOEs” and does not support the often-used “state advances, private sector retreats (国进民退)” idiom used to describe China’s economic trends, per the organization’s new working paper.
Alibaba’s electric car startup
上汽阿里联合造车项目智己：公开融资已在规划之中 / 36kr
Executives at Zhiji Auto, the joint venture between SAIC and Alibaba, confirmed at a meeting that the EV startup is planning an initial public offering. The financing projections are in the billion-dollar range.
New battery from CATL
宁德时代麒麟电池引关注，多家公司在互动平台回应 / 36kr
CATL has launched its third-generation battery. Called “Kirin” after the mythical Chinese unicorn, the battery will have 13% more capacity, the company’s top executive said.
Beijing plans more livestreaming rules
China plans new restrictions in its booming live-streaming sector / WSJ (paywall)
Beijing is planning new curbs on the country’s $30 billion livestreaming industry, including new regulations to cap digital tipping, a daily limit on how much livestreamers can receive from fans, and tighter censorship over content.
China to crack down on tax evasion in livestreaming industry / Reuters
China tech stocks pare gains after reports on online video curbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Kuaishou tops Q4 estimates, shares drop on livestream crackdown fears / TechNode
Rich Chinese people are moving their millions to Singapore
China’s rich are moving their money to Singapore. Beijing’s crackdown is one of the reasons / CNBC
“An increasing number of affluent Chinese are setting up family offices in Singapore.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
How to get around China’s COVID rules
China truckers use fake records, ‘clean’ drivers to dodge COVID rules / Reuters
“Chinese truck drivers hoping to outwit COVID-19 inspectors are faking travel histories to get through checkpoints or avoid quarantine, state media reported, as weary citizens struggle with restrictions more than two years after the pandemic began.”
Clean energy
Taiwan vows $32 billion clean energy spree as it lags on targets / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Taiwan is planning a massive clean energy spending spree through 2030 to redouble climate efforts after government officials said they will likely miss 2025 targets.”
World’s largest electric cruise ship sets sail in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The world’s largest electric cruise ship has made its maiden voyage, settling back into port in Yichang in China’s central Hubei Province after cruising up and down the Yangtze River.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Beijing uses state media employees and foreigners to get around social media rules
How China’s TikTok, Facebook influencers push propaganda / AP
“The country has quietly built a network of social media personalities who parrot the government’s perspective in posts seen by hundreds of thousands of people, operating in virtual lockstep as they promote China’s virtues, deflect international criticism of its human rights abuses and advance Beijing’s talking points on world affairs like Russia’s war against Ukraine.”
Hongkongers are fleeing to Canada
Hong Kong migration to Canada soars to levels unseen since 1998, as ‘domino effect’ draws workers, students, returnees / SCMP (paywall)
“More than 22,500 Hongkongers received Canadian permanent residency, work or study permits in 2021,” up 256% from 2019 and the most since 1998.
Hunter Biden and Chinese energy deals
Inside Hunter Biden’s multimillion-dollar deals with a Chinese energy company / Washington Post (paywall)
“A Washington Post review confirms key details and offers new documentation of Biden family interactions with Chinese executives.”
India squeezed over Ukraine
Putin’s war is complicating India’s middle path among powers / NYT (paywall)
“India has been reluctant to criticize Russia, long an important ally. But China’s rise, and its closeness to Vladimir Putin, is creating new pressure.”
Asian giants tread a fine line on Putin’s war / Bloomberg (paywall)
Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit New Delhi / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Russia’s Lavrov to visit India, supportive despite Ukraine crisis / Reuters
Chinese schools teach Beijing’s story on Ukraine
Russia’s war on Ukraine: China schools its teachers with classroom guide to Beijing’s messaging / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing’s messaging on the war in Ukraine is being taken into Chinese classrooms with teachers attending lectures on how to ‘unify thoughts and correctly guide students’ understanding’ of the conflict.”
How to manage cyber risks in the East-West decoupling
The two technospheres: Western-Chinese technology decoupling: Implications for cybersecurity / CSIS
The Center for Strategic and International Studies released a new report on how to “mitigate the growing cybersecurity risks” posed by the technology decoupling between Western nations and China.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
NBA returns to China
NBA returns to Chinese television following Hong Kong blacklist / Al Jazeera
“State broadcaster CCTV stopped airing games in 2020 amid anger over a team official’s support for the Hong Kong democracy movement.”
China’s CCTV shows NBA game, ending 18-month blackout / Reuters
The Chinese Dream on the big screen — nominated for an Oscar
How ‘Ascension’ became the must-watch China documentary of 2022 / Sixth Tone
“There are butlers, bodyguards, and hyperreal sex dolls. But Jessica Kingdon’s Oscar-nominated documentary is really an exploration of something more profound: the meaning of the Chinese dream.”
A China-sized hole in New York tourists
International tourists flock back to New York, with one big exception / NYT (paywall)
“Chinese tourists are still barred from traveling abroad. But city officials forecast a 70 percent increase in tourism in 2022, including 8 million visitors from abroad.”
Taiwan’s “slap in the face”
Nixon and Mao: The handshake that turned Taiwan towards a new future / SCMP (paywall)
The handshake between former U.S. president Richard Nixon and chairman Máo Zédōng 毛泽东 half a century ago was hailed at the time as a historic moment, but for Taiwan, “it was a slap in the face.”
