News Briefing for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Here’s what else you need to know about China today:

In a sign of how worried Beijing is about the slowing economy, China’s central bank promised “to boost confidence and provide more effective support to the economy, amid mounting growth pressure from the country’s worst COVID outbreak since Wuhan.”

China and Russia are “more determined” to strengthen ties, Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 said on Wednesday, after he met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in the eastern province of Anhui amid the Ukraine crisis.

China, U.S., Russia, and Pakistan will lead talks on Afghanistan: A top U.S. diplomat will meet this week in China to discuss Afghanistan with his Chinese, Russian, and Pakistani counterparts, even as U.S.-Russia and U.S.-China relations take a nosedive following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The meetings come after the Taliban’s abrupt U-turn last week on permitting girls to attend public high schools.

Britain’s last two serving judges have quit Hong Kong’s highest court, citing lost freedoms under Beijing’s National Security Law (NSL) imposed nearly two years ago.

  • “I have concluded, in agreement with the government, that the judges of the Supreme Court cannot continue to sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom, and freedom of expression,” Robert Reed, who heads Britain’s top judicial body and one of the two judges, wrote in a statement.
  • The Hong Kong government responded by vehemently opposing the “unfounded allegations” against the NSL’s impact on the legal system in Hong Kong.

State news agency Xinhua reaffirmed China’s commitment to COVID zero in an editorial released on March 30, appearing to end speculation that the country will shift its long-standing strategy of mass lockdowns, testing, and contact tracing to tackle the widespread Omicron outbreak.

China’s second-largest beer maker, Tsingtao Brewery, reported record profits of 3.1 billion yuan ($486 million) last year, a 43% jump, thanks to growth in its premium beer segment.

Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

Chinese government pressures scholars to withdraw from online panels at international conference

Nadya Yeh
Business & Technology

Faced with CATL battery dominance, U.S. trade experts mull a China-like tech transfer

Chang Che

Sinopec pulls the plug on Russian oil projects

Chang Che

China strengthens ties in the Solomon Islands

Nadya Yeh

Shanghai lockdown sends its economy reeling

Chang Che

Douyin unveils new content rules to safeguard minors

Chang Che