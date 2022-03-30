News Briefing for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
In a sign of how worried Beijing is about the slowing economy, China’s central bank promised “to boost confidence and provide more effective support to the economy, amid mounting growth pressure from the country’s worst COVID outbreak since Wuhan.”
- Meanwhile, five of China’s biggest banks said “the country’s lenders face multiple headwinds this year that include the pandemic, global politics and domestic turmoil in the real estate industry.”
- To make matters worse, Shanghai has gone into COVID-19 lockdown.
China and Russia are “more determined” to strengthen ties, Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 said on Wednesday, after he met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in the eastern province of Anhui amid the Ukraine crisis.
China, U.S., Russia, and Pakistan will lead talks on Afghanistan: A top U.S. diplomat will meet this week in China to discuss Afghanistan with his Chinese, Russian, and Pakistani counterparts, even as U.S.-Russia and U.S.-China relations take a nosedive following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The meetings come after the Taliban’s abrupt U-turn last week on permitting girls to attend public high schools.
Britain’s last two serving judges have quit Hong Kong’s highest court, citing lost freedoms under Beijing’s National Security Law (NSL) imposed nearly two years ago.
- “I have concluded, in agreement with the government, that the judges of the Supreme Court cannot continue to sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom, and freedom of expression,” Robert Reed, who heads Britain’s top judicial body and one of the two judges, wrote in a statement.
- The Hong Kong government responded by vehemently opposing the “unfounded allegations” against the NSL’s impact on the legal system in Hong Kong.
State news agency Xinhua reaffirmed China’s commitment to COVID zero in an editorial released on March 30, appearing to end speculation that the country will shift its long-standing strategy of mass lockdowns, testing, and contact tracing to tackle the widespread Omicron outbreak.
- Meanwhile, weary Shanghai residents are panic-buying as the city struggles to curb the economic fallout over its largest lockdown since the start of the pandemic.
China’s second-largest beer maker, Tsingtao Brewery, reported record profits of 3.1 billion yuan ($486 million) last year, a 43% jump, thanks to growth in its premium beer segment.
