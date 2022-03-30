Links for Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Huarong appoints new chair
China Huarong set to appoint Citic executive as new chairman / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huarong is set to appoint Liú Zhèngjūn 刘正均, currently the chairman of Citic’s trust unit, as its new chairman, “marking the first major management reshuffle since it was rescued in a $6.6 billion state-backed bailout.”
CNOOC to exit North Sea oil field
China’s CNOOC plans North Sea oil exit in strategic shift / Reuters
“China’s biggest offshore producer CNOOC is preparing to exit one of the North Sea’s largest field in a strategic shift of focus to newer oil and gas developments and away from Western assets, banking and industry sources said.”
Xpeng beats out rivals in EV sales
Xpeng’s electric vehicle sales near 100,000 despite widening loss / Caixin (paywall)
EV startup Xpeng topped domestic rivals with 98,200 vehicles sold last year, up 263% year-on-year and outpacing rivals NIO (91,400 units) and Li Auto (90,500 units), per the latest company data.
Beverage giant Nongfu sells big
Nongfu Springs sees profits flood in as beverage industry recovers from pandemic / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese bottled water giant Nongfu reported $4.7 billion in revenues in 2021, a 29.8% increase from the previous year, marking its highest revenue growth in four years as the beverage industry continued to recover from the fallout of the pandemic.
Electric carmaker BYD is doing just fine
BYD profit dropped 28% in 2021, revenue up 38% / TechNode
BYD is navigating speed bumps, not a pile up / WSJ (paywall)
Planes, cars, and electronics are hurting under COVID
China’s top airlines post wider 2021 losses amid drive to stamp out COVID / Reuters
China’s lockdowns are hurting electronics demand, TSMC head says / Bloomberg (paywall)
World’s top carmakers feeling full force of China COVID stance / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chipmaker Arm trims China venture to clear path for New York IPO
Arm plans transfer of shares in renegade China unit to speed up IPO / FT (paywall)
“Arm is planning to transfer shares in its unwieldy China joint venture to a SoftBank special purpose vehicle in a bid to speed up the UK chip designer’s path to a New York flotation.”
State Street’s woes in Hong Kong
State Street loses Hong Kong role after U.S. blacklist controversy / WSJ (paywall)
“The American financial institution State Street Corp. lost its role managing Hong Kong’s largest exchange-traded fund, after being criticized last year for briefly following a U.S. investment ban on some Chinese shares.”
China’s SUV giant will stay in Russia China’s Great Wall Motor staying in Russia ‘for time being’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s biggest SUV maker, Great Wall Motor, says it has no immediate plans to exit Russia, its top overseas market, but warned that the Ukraine war and Western sanctions could force it to make ‘some adjustments.’”
Big pork producer eyes Europe expansion
China meatpacker WH Group seeks to gobble up European peers / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese pork processor WH Group is considering acquiring more companies in Europe to diversify its income sources, which now depend heavily on its home market and the U.S.”
China greenlights U.S. officials to aid plane crash probe
U.S. officials can travel to China to aid crash investigation / AP
U.S. officials get approval to travel for China plane crash probe / WSJ (paywall)
Distressed property companies
Evergrande hires advisers to probe $2 billion cash seizure / WSJ (paywall)
“A quartet of outside law firms and accountants will help probe how banks ended up taking control of more than $2 billion at a key China Evergrande Group subsidiary.”
Chinese property giant Country Garden tries to prove its doubters wrong / WSJ (paywall)
Big Four under growing pressure as Chinese developers delay audits / FT (paywall)
Distressed Chinese developer Sunac sweetens proposed bond extension plan / Caixin (paywall)
China Evergrande to sell Crystal City Project for $575 mln / Reuters
Journalists call for Cheng Lei release
Calls renewed for release of Chinese-Australian journalist / AP
“Journalist groups have renewed calls for the release of Chinese-Australian business reporter Chéng Lěi 成蕾 on the eve of her trial in Beijing on espionage charges.”
China’s role in Afghanistan
China shows Afghanistan ambitions at multinational meetings / AP
“China’s ambitions to have a major hand in Afghanistan’s stability and development under the Taliban, while boosting its own stature, will be on display at a pair of multinational meetings it is hosting starting Wednesday.”
China and EU to meet early next month
EU to pressure China at virtual summit over its stance on Russia-Ukraine war, sources say / CNBC
China’s President Xi, Premier Li to meet EU leaders on April 1 – ministry / Reuters
Arms trade reversal with Russia
China reverses roles in arms trade with Russia / FT (paywall)
U.S. trade boss sets a tougher tone on China
U.S. trade chief says time to ditch ‘old playbook’ on China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“U.S. trade chief Katherine Tai said it was time to forget about changing China’s behavior and instead take a more defensive posture toward the world’s second-biggest economy.”
Tai: U.S. must ramp up trade defense against China / Politico
“The remarks provide a noticeable shift in tone from Biden’s top trade ambassador but stop short of outlining any new trade penalties against the country.”
Hong Kong police lift entry rules, with an eye on mainland recruits
We want you: Hong Kong police lift rule requiring 7-year stay in city to attract recruits / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong police have relaxed an entry requirement for recruits by lifting a rule on a seven-year stay in the city, in a bid to attract permanent residents in mainland China or abroad to apply.”
Party reshuffling
Chinese officials see dramatic drop in job security under Xi / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Leaders of China’s provinces have less job security than at any time in the past four decades, a sign of the upheaval caused by President Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 anti-corruption campaign.”
Hubei Party chief retires
Chinese Communist party chief in Hubei steps down after leading COVID-19 battle / SCMP (paywall)
Yīng Yǒng 应勇, the Chinese official who was appointed to the top job in Hebei Province at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in the province, is retiring “due to his age,” per state-run news outlet Xinhua on Tuesday.
Congo halts court case with China mining company
Congo suspends court case against China Moly’s giant Tenke mine / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Democratic Republic of Congo’s state-owned miner Gecamines is suspending its court case against China Molybdenum Co.’s Tenke Fungurume Mining SA while the government attempts to settle a dispute with the company.”
Zimbabwe coal project seeks non-China funds
In Zimbabwe, coal power project seeks other backing after China’s U-turn / Reuters
“A Zimbabwean company that had been banking on Chinese financing to build a major coal-fired power plant says it is now looking for alternative backers as China pulls back on funding such projects overseas.”
Backlash in Taiwan over “peaceful unification” ad
Taiwanese lawmakers slam advert promoting unification placed by member of semi-official body / SCMP (paywall)
“A board member of Taiwan’s Straits Exchange Foundation, which deals with cross-strait affairs, has come under fire from lawmakers for running a full-page newspaper advertisement to promote ‘peaceful unification’ with mainland China.”