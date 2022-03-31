News Briefing for Thursday, March 31, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China deferred the verdict of Chéng Lěi 成蕾, the Australian journalist and former CGTN host charged with spilling state secrets, “hours after denying Canberra’s ambassador to Beijing entry to the hearing.”
Beijing gave stronger backing to the Taliban, after Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 pledged China’s support at a regional conference on Thursday and Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 called on the U.S. to end sanctions and unfreeze Afghan assets.
Chinese boozemaker Moutai’s official ecommerce platform iMoutai has launched a trial run. According to Moutai’s Weibo account, more than 6.22 million people registered for the app within an hour.
No flying for the holidays: Plane tickets for the Qingming Festival next week are reportedly at their lowest ever in three years as lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities inhibit domestic travel.
A Genki Forest executive in charge of overseas expansion has reportedly departed the company after just three months on the job. Liǔ Zhēn 柳甄, the former senior vice president of ByteDance, had joined Genki Forest in December 2021.
At least 16 companies have pushed back their planned initial public offerings on Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR market and Shenzhen’s ChiNext bourse over the latest lockdowns. The companies include device maker Nanjing Cigu Technology and auto supplier Zhejiang Sling Automobile Bearing.
Volkswagen will temporarily close part of its plant in Shanghai following difficulty procuring parts due to the lockdowns. The plant is a joint venture with China’s SAIC.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).