Highlighted Links for Thursday, March 31, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Highlights from the China NewsBase, our definitive archive of China news for Access members. If you want even more links to today’s news from China, click here to enter the NewsBase.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Hainan Island to become playground for China’s yachts
海南出台国内首个地方性游艇产业法规 鼓励多种融资模式参与游艇基建 / 21财经
In July 2022, new regulations for the promotion of the yacht industry in Hainan Province will come into force, described as the first such local regulations in China focusing on the yacht industry. There are around 755 yacht clubs and related enterprises in Hainan, a year-on-year increase of 72.20%, and yachts in Hainan are now fully exempted from tariffs, value-added tax, and consumption tax.
China’s most famous booze company joins 100 billion club
贵州茅台跻身“千亿级营收俱乐部” 抛史上最高额度年度分红 / Caijing
With the release of the company’s 2021 annual report, Kweichow Moutai became the first listed Chinese baijiu company to breach the 100 billion yuan mark, reaching 106.19 billion yuan ($6.7 billion) in revenue for 2021.
Real estate giant Vanke reported a decrease in annual profits
万科2021年净利润225.2亿元 上市31年第三次净利下滑 / Caijing
For only the third time in its 31 years as a listed company, real estate company Vanke reported an overall gross profit margin for 2021 of 21.8%, a year-on-year decrease of 7.4 percentage points, which the company attributed to three factors: a decline in gross profits, a decrease in investment income, and a downturn in the market.
Community-buying company closes down
“十荟团”关停背后：两年内社区团购经历大起大落 / Sina
In another sign of the tough times facing community-buying platforms, the operations of Shihui Group 十荟团 have been shut down across the country, with the company now seeking to settle its debts and wind down operations.
SEC adds more Chinese firms to delisting list
Baidu added to list of stocks facing delisting in U.S. / Caixin (paywall)
The SEC has added five Chinese companies to a growing “pre-delisting list” because of China’s refusal to let U.S. officials review their auditors’ reports, including Baidu, Futu Holdings, iQiyi, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Nocera. The five companies have until April 20 to provide evidence to the SEC that they are not eligible for delisting.
- Amid ongoing talks between the SEC and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, SEC Chair Gary Gensler poured cold water on speculation that a deal between the two sides is imminent to keep about 200 Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. “It’s up to the Chinese authorities,” said Gensler, “and it could be frankly a hard set of choices for them.”
BYD suspends camera feature over privacy rules
BYD pauses in-vehicle camera functions to comply with China’s privacy rules / TechNode
BYD has temporarily suspended its in-car camera feature Qianliyan, citing upgrades to the feature to “comply with China’s new privacy rules that visual data containing sensitive information cannot be transferred out of the vehicle.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Hong Kong’s COVID fight highlights tensions with China
In Hong Kong, China’s COVID aid gets the cold shoulder / NYT (paywall)
“Disputes about medics, squat toilets and diaper-changing duties underscore longstanding tensions between residents of Hong Kong and the mainland.”
Owl evolution
Fossil holds clues to how some owls evolved into daytime hunters / NYT (paywall)
“The bird, which sought prey in a part of China 6 million years ago, had eyes shaped in a way that suggest it was not nocturnal like most owls living today.”
Battling human papillomavirus in China
Success of local HPV vaccine campaigns highlights shortcomings nationwide / Caixin (paywall)
Radio telescopes and space X-rays
Chinese satellite set to create radio telescope 30 times the size of Earth / SCMP (paywall)
“China will soon have a lunar observatory that will form part of a radio telescope covering an area 30 times the size of the Earth, according to scientists involved in the project.”
China to launch Einstein Probe in 2023 to observe violent cosmic events / Space News
“A Chinese wide-field x-ray space observatory has passed a major review and is expected to launch next year to detect flashes from cataclysmic cosmic events.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
An oddly short readout from a Politburo meeting
Xi keeps China investors guessing with mystery Politburo meeting / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The 114-character readout from Monday’s meeting was by far the shortest of [Chinese leader] Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 decade-long tenure and the first to not disclose specific discussion topics, according to a Bloomberg analysis of some 111 statements.”
Beijing goes tit-for-tat on U.S. visa bans
China says it will hit U.S. officials with visa restrictions over ‘vile lies’ about Xinjiang / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing has announced it will impose visa restrictions on American officials…after Washington restricted visas for Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.”
The search of flight MU5735 concludes, with no answers yet
China ends search at site of fatal passenger aircraft crash / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The main search and rescue effort has been completed at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet nosedived into a hillside last week, killing all 132 passengers and crew.”
Search finds 49,000 pieces of plane in China Eastern crash / AP
China’s top leadership says cause of plane crash must be found soon / Reuters
China and Cambodia cozy up
China signs deal with Cambodia army rebuffing U.S. warnings / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Chinese and Cambodian armies have signed a memorandum of understanding, as Beijing seeks to deepen regional security ties amid increasing competition with the U.S.”
“Inflated and despicable” official gets the boot
Former justice minister booted from party for ‘inflated’ political ambitions / Caixin (paywall)
“Former justice minister Fù Zhènghuá 傅政华 has been expelled from the Communist Party for his ‘extremely inflated and despicable’ political ambitions and conduct, the party’s anti-graft body said Thursday.”
China-Solomon Islands security pact progresses, despite warnings
China, Solomons ink draft of controversial security pact / AP
“China and the Solomon Islands have signed a draft version of a security pact that could see Chinese police and other forces take up duties in the Pacific Island nation, drawing concerns from traditional partners New Zealand, Australia and the United States.”
Micronesia urges Solomons Islands not to sign China security pact / Reuters
Earlier on SupChina: China strengthens ties in the Solomon Islands.
Chinese agent charged over intimidating dissidents in the U.S.
U.S. charges Chinese agent in alleged schemes to forcibly repatriate U.S., Canadian residents / WSJ (paywall)
“Federal prosecutors accused a Chinese agent of illegally working with a local U.S. law-enforcement officer and others in an effort to forcibly repatriate U.S. and Canadian residents the Chinese government alleges are criminals.”
Feds: Chinese man charged in China’s US chase of ‘fugitives’ / AP
Chinese agent targeted dissidents in United States, U.S. prosecutors say / Reuters
Earlier on SupChina: Justice Department accuses five people of intimidating Chinese dissidents in the United States.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China’s favorite movie villain
Kevin Lee: The Briton who plays the bad guy in China’s patriotic movies / BBC
“Back home, the British actor is virtually unknown. But in China he has become a familiar face, always playing the villain who either gets killed or beaten up — defeated by the Chinese hero every single time.”
The women in Shanghai’s socialist housing
Pandemic lessons from Shanghai’s socialist housing projects / Sixth Tone
“Often dismissed as socialist relics, China’s tight-knit Workers’ New Village developments have taken on new life during the pandemic.”
New tunes to listen to
Top new music from China in March: Jackson Wang, Masiwei, and more / Radii China
Radii China delves into new music, from pop artists like Jackson Wang and Masiwei to more experimental sounds from the Xi’an band Fazi and Beijing musician Bloodz Boi.
China lacks women in positions of power
China has very few women in power despite a commitment to gender equality / SCMP (paywall)
“Women are absent from the top echelons of China’s political and military system despite gender equality being stipulated by law,” according to a brief from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
Art exhibitions in Hong Kong this month
10 must-see art exhibitions in Hong Kong this April / Lifestyle Asia
From a debut of Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama to an immersive music installation by composer Daniel Lo, scenic designer Travis Ying, and sound artist Lawrence Lau, these are a few exhibitions to see in Hong Kong this April.