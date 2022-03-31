Links for Thursday, March 31, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Tesla bets on battery chargers in China
Tesla’s big addition of chargers in China helps boost sales / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The company installed about 10,000 superchargers globally last year, over 2.5 times more than the number of 2020 installations. And they’re still going. The company announced in October that it plans to triple the size of its network over the next two years.”
Frankfurt airport operator sells off stake in Xi’an Airport
Frankfurt Airport owner sells stake in China’s Xi’an Airport / AP
Fraport AG, the operator of Frankfurt Airport, said on Thursday that it is selling its 24.5% minority stake in China’s Xi’an Airport to Chang’an Huitong for $175 million after failing to expand its business in China.
Sequoia backs carbon startup
Chinese carbon management startup gets funding from Sequoia / 36kr via Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese carbon emissions management startup Enesource has raised $7.9 million from Sequoia Capital China in a Series B funding round.”
Apple mulls over China chip suppliers for iPhones
Apple weighs more memory chip suppliers, including China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Apple Inc. is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply.”
PetroChina quadruples income
PetroChina scores best profit in 7 years on rising oil price / Bloomberg (paywall)
“PetroChina Co.’s net income rose to $14.5 billion in 2021, more than quadrupling the level from the previous year, according to its annual earnings release.”
Huawei woes in Russia
Huawei faces dilemma over Russia links that risk further U.S. sanctions / FT (paywall)
Qingming Festival tourism slump
China’s tourism industry braces for Ching Ming Festival with lockdowns and travel restrictions / SCMP (paywall)
China’s debilitated domestic tourism industry could be further clobbered by weak consumption during the upcoming three-day [Q]ingming] Festival.
Can China manage its multiplying problems?
COVID, Russia and economy put the ‘China model’ to the test / NYT (paywall)
“With China’s prosperity and global standing seemingly at risk, some are wondering — aloud — whether the country is on the wrong track.”
Elusive economic stability
China’s battle to stabilize its economy / Caixin (paywall)
Analysts cut estimates for China’s GDP growth amid COVID surge / Caixin (paywall)
Rubio warns of China’s clout in Latin America and the Caribbean
Rubio urges more attention to China’s rise in Latin America / AP
“Sen. Marco Rubio is urging the Biden administration to pay more attention to China’s growing influence in Latin America and the Caribbean even as another U.S. adversary, Russia, rattles its saber in the region amid rising geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.”
China signals stronger Russia support, and more in Ukraine
Beijing moves to strengthen Moscow ties in wake of Ukraine invasion / FT (paywall)
Beijing says it supports Moscow, Kiev to ‘de-escalate’ conflict / Caixin (paywall)
China launches diplomatic blitz with Russia ties in balance / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Singapore PM says Ukraine war poses ‘awkward questions’ for China / Bloomberg (paywall)
EU may get tougher on China over the war in Ukraine
Brussels treads fine line with China on Russia / FT (paywall)
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forges new unity of EU purpose on China / FT (paywall)
Accounting wars
SEC chief doubts imminent deal to avoid China delistings / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler tamped down speculation that a deal is brewing to keep about 200 Chinese stocks from losing their listings, signaling that only total compliance with U.S. audit inspections will allow the companies to keep trading on American markets.”
SEC adds Baidu, Futu and three more to list of companies liable under audit oversight law / SCMP (paywall)
China-U.S. audit regulation talks are proceeding smoothly, securities regulator says / Caixin (paywall)
China says it opposes U.S. putting its firms on security list / Bloomberg (paywall)
Baidu, iQiyi among five Chinese companies added to SEC delisting list, market expects more to come / TechNode