TikTok’s international advertising revenue up by 300%?
Media reports say that ByteDance is doing just fine despite domestic troubles, with its globally popular TikTok app increasing ad revenues by 300% year on year in 2021.
According to sources at ByteDance 字节跳动 cited by Jiemian (in Chinese), the company’s video-sharing app TikTok’s annual advertising revenue grew by 300% in 2021.
This helped make up for ByteDance’s declining advertising revenue in China: Jiemian says that from July 2021, ByteDance’s domestic ad sales have grown 0% month on month.
- The company’s full-year revenue growth in 2021 was mainly based on the rapid development of ecommerce business in China, and TikTok’s international advertising revenue.
ByteDance was acquisitive in 2021, making 76 public investments. Its latest acquisition, announced last week (in Chinese), is Hipacloud 黑帕云, an enterprise data collaboration platform similar to the ByeDance subsidiary Feishu 飞书.
- ByteDance is considered the most valuable startup in the world, at $350 billion, and may seek to undertake an IPO later in 2022.
- Apart from TikTok, the company has three other apps with more than 100 million active daily users: Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator app; Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese version; and Xigua Video, an online video platform.
- In recent years, ByteDance has branched out into ecommerce, online education, financial technology, and video gaming.
- In 2021, ByteDance reached 1.9 billion active users across 150 countries, and generated $58 billion in revenue.
Yet ByteDance is vulnerable to regulation in China: Just yesterday, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the State Administration of Taxation, and the State Administration for Market Regulation issued new regulations to strengthen the quality and safety supervision of online live broadcasts.