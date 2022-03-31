TikTok’s international advertising revenue up by 300%?

Business & Technology

Media reports say that ByteDance is doing just fine despite domestic troubles, with its globally popular TikTok app increasing ad revenues by 300% year on year in 2021.

Barry van Wyk
bytedance's tiktok app
Illustration for SupChina by Derek Zheng

According to sources at ByteDance 字节跳动 cited by Jiemian (in Chinese), the company’s video-sharing app TikTok’s annual advertising revenue grew by 300% in 2021.

This helped make up for ByteDance’s declining advertising revenue in China: Jiemian says that from July 2021, ByteDance’s domestic ad sales have grown 0% month on month.

  • The company’s full-year revenue growth in 2021 was mainly based on the rapid development of ecommerce business in China, and TikTok’s international advertising revenue.

ByteDance was acquisitive in 2021, making 76 public investments. Its latest acquisition, announced last week (in Chinese), is Hipacloud 黑帕云, an enterprise data collaboration platform similar to the ByeDance subsidiary Feishu 飞书.

Yet ByteDance is vulnerable to regulation in China: Just yesterday, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the State Administration of Taxation, and the State Administration for Market Regulation issued new regulations to strengthen the quality and safety supervision of online live broadcasts.

Barry van Wyk

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

