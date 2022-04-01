Edge Links for Friday, April 1, 2022
New food delivery regulations in the capital: From today, catering and takeout delivery companies in Beijing are subject to a range of new restrictions, including a requirement to have fixed business premises.
China’s real estate market has experienced a month-on-month decline in transactions for eight consecutive months. By the end of February, the total area of unsold real estate on offer nationwide was 570.26 million square meters, a record high, with an attitude of wait-and-see persisting among buyers and intensifying a downward trend in the market.
A good year for Legend Holdings 联想控股: The controlling shareholder of computer maker Lenovo 联想集团 announced revenue of 489.87 billion yuan ($77 billion) in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 17%, and net profits of 5.76 billion yuan ($907 million), a year-on-year increase of 49%. Lenovo CEO Yáng Yuánqìng 杨元庆 this week paid 80 million yuan ($12.60 million) out of his own pocket to reward employees, the third time Yang has done so.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has again suspended the IPO of BYD Semiconductor, BYD’s chip unit, as the period of validity for the company’s financial documents has expired.
China manufacturing activity decreased to a two-year low, according to Caixin’s General PMI Index.
Measures to control Shanghai’s worst ever COVID outbreak are causing long delays at the city’s container port.