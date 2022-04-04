News Briefing for Monday, April 4, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Carrie Lam will not run for reelection: The Hong Kong leader has had a tumultuous time in office, facing widespread criticism from both residents and lawmakers alike over her handling of the city’s pro-democracy movement and COVID policies.
Shein could be worth about $100 billion, according to a new valuation that would put the fast-fashion startup above the combined worth of top industry vets H&M and Zara.
In Taiwan, young Han Chinese are embracing indigenous culture as part of a “renewed emphasis on Taiwan’s Austronesian roots — trends that undercut Beijing’s claims to the island, which it says is an inalienable part of China,” per the Washington Post.
There is no congestion at Shanghai Port, according to Shanghai International Port Group, which denied media reports that the city’s worst-ever COVID-19 outbreak was snarling up logistics.
BYD ceased production of fossil-fuel-only vehicles from March to focus on electric and hybrid cars. BYD produced 106,658 new energy vehicles and sold 104,878 units in March, a year-on-year increase of more than 400% of both numbers.
The government has a plan for rural revitalization through industrial training: The Ministries of Finance and Agriculture & Rural Affairs have issued a plan to cultivate 10 people in each rural country who are industrial leaders, or “head geese” 头雁, annually.
The 270 Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges may not be kicked off: The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has proposed revising confidentiality rules to allow external audits for offshore listings, which could mean such companies can stay listed on U.S. markets.
A Taiwanese scooter company is going public on Nasdaq tomorrow: Electric scooter and battery station manufacturer Gogoro is looking to raise $335 million via a merger with capital market company Poema Global.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).