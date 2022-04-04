Highlighted Links for Monday, April 4, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Tech sector jobs are cooling off
China’s tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent / SCMP (paywall)
Job cuts, subdued growth, and intense regulatory scrutiny are deterring new hires in China’s tech sector, at a time when China expects to see “an unprecedented 10 million new graduates this summer.”
Social media platform war goes to court
Douban sues Weibo for unfair competition / TechNode
“Douban, a Chinese social platform with a book and movie review focus, said on Wednesday that it had filed lawsuits against microblogging site Weibo over alleged unfair competition.”
Is UnionPay at risk in the gambling crackdown?
Australian casino inquiry puts spotlight on Chinese money laundering / FT (paywall)
An inquiry into Star’s Sydney casino has “revealed that about $674mn of transactions have been processed in Star’s casinos using China UnionPay — China’s version of Visa and Mastercard — by gamblers. The use of the payment network for gambling contravenes both Australia’s anti-money laundering rules and Chinese capital outflow laws.”
Macau gaming income falls to 18-month low on China lockdowns / Bloomberg (paywall)
She’s home, and now she’s the chairperson: Huawei promotes CFO
Meng Wanzhou named Huawei rotating chairperson / TechNode
“Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟, the Huawei executive held in Canada on U.S. fraud charges between December 2018 and September 2021, will serve as deputy chairperson of the board and a rotating chairperson of the telecommunications giant, according to an updated bio on the company’s official website.”
Huawei appoints CFO Meng Wanzhou as rotating chairman / Caixin (paywall)
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou named rotating chair / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
The investigation of flight MU5735
A flight over China in clear skies, followed by a nosedive / NYT (paywall)
Tales of China Eastern flight victims emerge: a lovestruck blogger, a businessman, a 1-year-old girl / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. NTSB helps China download voice record of crashed Boeing jet / Reuters
U.S. investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe / AP
Will China’s carbon emissions peak early?
China will hit 2030 climate goal early, says state-linked think tank / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Chinese Academy of Engineering said in a report it expects the amount of carbon dioxide the nation spews out to top out at 12.2 billion tons around 2027, state-owned CCTV reported Thursday.”
A rare critic of COVID zero
Fears persist for Shanghai doctor who blasted ‘political virus’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese internet users urged support for a Shanghai health official whose blunt denunciation of the financial hub’s strict COVID-19 strategy made her a rare critic of President Xi Jinping’s signature virus policy.”
Frustrations mount against China’s health code app
China’s COVID-19 health code: Algorithms weigh on lives and freedoms, leaving some confused and miserable / SCMP (paywall)
China’s health code app, which the government uses to track and contain COVID-19 cases, is causing friction for some Chinese people being “wrongly flagged as virus risks and officials who do not want to miss any cases for fear of outbreak or being sacked.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
What happened to Xi’s favorite slogan?
Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity’ was everywhere, but China backed off / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s apparent retreat from one of its most important policy initiatives is showing how hard it is to remake the country’s economy and reduce inequality nearly a decade into Xi Jinping’s rule.”
EU urges Beijing not to back Putin
Europe asks China not to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine / NYT (paywall)
EU pressures China over its stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine / Al Jazeera
EU tells China it expects help to persuade Russia to end war / Bloomberg (paywall)
China calls on EU to act independently of U.S. foreign policy / FT (paywall)
China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way / Reuters
China’s economic ties to Russia
EU warns China against ‘interfering with Russian sanctions’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s bet on sending its exports through Russia hits setback / WSJ (paywall)
China gas buyers seek cheap Russian fuel shunned by the world / Bloomberg (paywall)
China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia / Reuters
China rejects sanctions as Ukraine war tops summit agenda / AP
China’s Russian sympathies
Bristling against the West, China rallies domestic sympathy for Russia / NYT (paywall)
“China’s Communist Party is mounting an ideological campaign aimed at officials and students. The message: The country will not turn its back on Russia.”
Beijing maintains silence over allegations of Russian atrocities in Ukraine / FT (paywall)
U.S. says freedoms in Hong Kong are getting worse
China’s crackdown on Hong Kong democracy intensified, U.S. says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Authorities in Hong Kong blocked the pro-democracy opposition from playing a meaningful role in the city’s governance and criminalized peaceful political expression, the U.S. State Department said in a report released on Thursday.”
Hong Kong govt ‘strongly opposes’ UK, U.S. report on city’s diminishing freedoms / Reuters
Did a Chinese professor at an Italian university bully a Taiwanese student?
Italian university probes Chinese professor who singled out student from Taiwan / RFA
“Chén Zhēn 陈蓁 is being investigated by the Politecnico di Milano for possible breaches of its code of conduct.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Sports teams struggle to stay in the game
Chinese clubs risk relegation, expulsion over unpaid wages / Reuters
“The Chinese Football Association (CFA) said clubs who fail to settle all unpaid salaries by Dec. 31 will be relegated or expelled, while those who do not meet deadlines during the year will be deducted points as part of its plan to deal with wage arrears.”
China’s World University Games still on despite withdrawals / AP
“Organizers of the World University Games, which open in just under three months in Chengdu, China, say they are going ahead despite some countries pulling out of the event.”
Sino-African American ties
How the Cold War challenged Sino-African American solidarity / Sixth Tone
“Facing a rising tide of reaction, the links between Black intellectuals and nationalist and left Chinese took on new importance.”
The alliance that shook the world / Sixth Tone
“Beginning in the 1930s, African American intellectuals and nationalist Chinese, bound by a shared oppression, forged a bond that would last decades.”