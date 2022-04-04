Links for Monday, April 4, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Tesla hits record deliveries, and more on EVs in China
What Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory means for its future in China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Tesla delivers record vehicles despite China lockdown woes / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Tesla gains as record deliveries outweigh Shanghai shutdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tesla Shanghai plant remains closed amid lockdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s BYD to stop producing fossil-fueled vehicles on EV shift / Bloomberg (paywall)
GM looks to catch Tesla in China with new low-cost EV / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Surging costs, price-conscious buyers add to woes of China’s EV-Makers / Caixin (paywall)
China EV trio Nio, Xpeng, and Li Auto shares rise on impressive March deliveries / TechNode
Are smart cars the new AI battlefield?
China, U.S. voice AI firms battle in world’s largest car market / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The race for supremacy in AI-powered automotive voice recognition is heating up in China, as the world’s biggest auto market increasingly becomes a standard-bearer for technology.”
Tech giants dip
Tencent, China giants’ targets cut most since July / Bloomberg (paywall)
Wall Street’s slashed prices reflect new reality for China Tech / Bloomberg (paywall)
China gorges on U.S. grain
China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021 / Reuters
“Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021,” per the U.S. government on Monday, as shipments from Ukraine, the world’s fourth-biggest exporter of corn and a big supplier to China, are snarled following Russia’s invasion.
Australia eyes rare earths to counter China
Australian miner to compete with China with new rare-earths refinery / WSJ (paywall)
An Australian miner, Iluka Resources, said it would build a rare-earths refinery at its Eneabba mine site in Western Australia “to feed rising demand in the West, which has long relied on China for the materials critical for electric vehicles, smartphones and wind turbines.”
The battery metal really worrying China is lithium, not nickel / Bloomberg (paywall)
Arm distances from China unit to prep for U.S. IPO
Eyeing IPO, chip design giant arm moves to distance itself from Chinese unit / Caixin (paywall)
“British chip design giant Arm Ltd. has transferred its shares in its wayward China joint venture to a special purpose vehicle that it jointly owns with its parent SoftBank Group Corp., in a move that could speed up its plans to go public if it decides to list in the U.S.”
Tsinghua finally gets its $9.4 billion buyout
China chipmaker’s white knight finally completes deal payment / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The winning bidder for beleaguered Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. has finally completed a $9.4 billion takeover payment after missing an earlier deadline, people familiar with the matter said.”
Alibaba rolls out social shopping platform
Alibaba tests Xiaohongshu-like social shopping app Taibang / TechNode
“Alibaba is testing Taibang, a new fashion and social shopping app similar to Xiaohongshu, as the Chinese ecommerce titan tries to consolidate its dominance in China’s ecommerce market.”
More cities to take up digital yuan
China expands digital yuan trials to more cities / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will expand its digital yuan trial to more areas from the current 11 cities and regions, according to the central bank.”
China to slash some New Zealand tariffs
China to cut paper and wood tariffs from New Zealand from April 7 / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China, New Zealand tighten trade ties as Beijing cuts tariffs on wood, paper ahead of pact renewal / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese vice premier calls for greater effort to stabilize foreign trade / Reuters
Diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific
Solomon Islands says China deal won’t include military base / AP
“Seeking to counter international fears over its new security alliance with China, the Solomon Islands said Friday it won’t allow China to build a military base there.”
China’s Indo-Pacific fears show need for diplomacy / FT (paywall)
The FT editorial board writes: “If diplomacy fails to prevail, the Indo-Pacific could prove just as combustible as Ukraine today. A concerted effort by China and the U.S. to establish the ground rules and a modus vivendi for a patchwork of regional security groupings is urgently required.”
U.S. trade chief Tai declines to say if Taiwan will be part of Indo-Pacific pact / Reuters
War-gaming Taiwan: When losing to China is winning / Foreign Policy
Philippines’ upcoming election stokes tension with China
Philippine presidential candidates urge tougher stance on China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Presidential candidates in the Philippines want the country to take a tougher stance against Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.”
In lead-up to Philippine election, Beijing warns Manila to avoid ‘disturbances’ upsetting its China policy / SCMP (paywall)
China warns overseas citizens over Sri Lanka unrest
Unrest in Sri Lanka prompts warning from China / SCMP (paywall)
“China has told its citizens in Sri Lanka to be vigilant amid mounting civil unrest in the South Asian country over the government’s handling of its worst economic crisis in decades.”
China’s southern neighbors strengthen ties
India, Nepal vow to deepen ties as China’s clout looms large / AP
“Nepal’s prime minister met his Indian counterpart on Saturday during a three-day trip to New Delhi and signed a slew of agreements to enhance their ties, as the Himalayan nation also deepens relations with India’s rival China.”
Rights advocates are due in court
Chinese activists Sophia Huang and Wang Jianbing expected to face court / SCMP (paywall)
Journalist and women’s rights advocate Sophia Huang Xueqin (黄雪琴 Huáng Xuěqín) and labor activist Wáng Jiànbīng 王建兵 are expected to face trial soon, with police handing their cases over to prosecutors for investigation.
China backs Myanmar
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation / AP
“China says it will back neighbor Myanmar ‘no matter how the situation changes,’ in the latest show of unequivocal support for the ruling military that seized power last year.”
Carrie Lam will not run for reelection
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam won’t seek a second term / WSJ (paywall)
Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term as Hong Kong leader / FT (paywall)
Hong Kong leader to step down with China now firmly in control / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong’s top leader election is wide open as race starts / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term / Reuters
Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam says leadership election to go ahead as planned / Reuters
The life and career of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam / AP
Hong Kong leader says she will not seek second term / Caixin (paywall)
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: No 2 government official John Lee ‘forming team for possible leadership bid’ as nomination window opens for delayed race / SCMP (paywall)
China moves to let U.S. access audit information
China removes key hurdle to allow U.S. full access to audits / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York.”
China changes audit secrecy rules in bid to stop U.S. delistings / FT (paywall)
China aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation / Reuters
U.S.-listed Chinese firms get a new lease on life—maybe / WSJ (paywall)
China proposes revised rules to enable Sino-U.S. audit cooperation / Caixin (paywall)