Editor’s Note for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Dear Access member,

As we’ve evolved in recent years from one newsletter into a broad and deep platform of China related content, analysis, and more, we have had to ask ourselves if our corporate identity lives up to our mission. And we want you to provide your two cents on the matter!

If you’d like to help, please click here and take a brief survey.

Our word of the day is World Bank (​​世界银行 shìjiè yínháng, often abbreviated to 世行 shì háng).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

China, Ukraine, and the Fed will shock Asia’s economy this year, World Bank says

Nadya Yeh
Business & Technology

A factory keeps running in locked-down Shanghai, as economy enters uncharted territory

Barry van Wyk

Shanghai residents seethe as city enters second week of lockdown

Nadya Yeh

The age of smart homes and smart products has started in China’s cities

Barry van Wyk

Someone stole pop icon Jay Chou’s Bored Ape NFT

Greg James

China’s COVID-19 spike and a clash of civilizations

Jeremy Goldkorn