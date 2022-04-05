News Briefing for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China topped a record 16,400 COVID cases on Monday, the sternest test of the nation’s COVID-zero policy since the virus emerged in Wuhan in early 2020.
- One woman was reportedly stuck on a bus for 16 hours, with no food or bathroom breaks, on her way to a mass quarantine center.
Will Xi speak with Zelensky? China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call yesterday (as mentioned in our Editor’s Note) on Monday, reiterating China’s desire for a cease-fire. But Wang made no new commitments that signaled China would take a role in mediating the conflict.
A new report says China engages in unregulated — and often illegal — fishing that is contributing to global environmental degradation, according to the Environmental Justice Foundation, a U.K.-based non-governmental organization. The report maps out the scale, nature, and corporate structures of the nation’s distant-water fleet and “the overarching failure of the Chinese government” to effectively control it.
Twenty-six listed securities firms have disclosed their 2021 annual reports. There may be more than 10 securities firms with net profits in excess of 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion), a record high, though the salaries of directors, supervisors, and senior executives of most securities companies have declined.
Strong demand for new-energy batteries has spiked the domestic price of PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride), widely used as a binder in lithium-ion batteries. It has jumped to nearly 500,000 yuan ($78,562) per ton, a year-on-year increase of more than 300%.
EV manufacturer NIO is negotiating with Chinese and foreign automakers to authorize its battery-swap system and plans to build 1,000 swapping stations outside of China by 2025, mostly in Europe.
Huawei employees cash out: The company that says it is 100% owned by employees pays out $9.65 billion in dividends to 131,507 current and former staff.
Alibaba takes on logistics for SMEs: Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, has rolled out a digital end-to-end ecommerce logistics service that includes pickup, warehousing, supply chain, customs clearance, and last-mile delivery.
