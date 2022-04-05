Highlighted Links for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Microchip trailblazer doesn’t actually own its chip tech?
China’s ‘Little Nvidia’ has a big secret: Its homegrown AI chip isn’t / The Information (paywall)
Beijing-based microchip startup Moore Threads was heralded for its homegrown semiconductor chips. However, the company, now worth over $2 billion, has taken “key pieces of its chip design” from U.K.-based Imagination Technologies, a major global licensor also used by Apple.
Hong Kong taxis get a face-lift
Premium fleet offering more comfort among host of initiatives to revamp Hong Kong taxi industry, boost quality of services / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s taxi operators will be allowed to upgrade their vehicles to a premium service that offers more comfort and requires a booking fee charge on top of the metered fare, under a proposed government revamp of the beleaguered industry.”
China’s bosses made very well-timed bets…
Chinese executives sell at the right time, avoiding billions in losses / WSJ (paywall)
“Insiders at companies based in China but listed on a U.S. exchange avoided at least $10 billion in losses on trades made between 2016 and mid-2021 by selling stock ahead of significant price declines,” according to an academic analysis of securities filings.
More on auditing requirements for U.S.-listed Chinese companies
Some Chinese companies find workaround to avoid U.S. delisting / WSJ (paywall)
Some Chinese companies are “tapping U.S.-based accounting firms as their principal auditors” to help make them compliant with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which bans trading in securities of companies whose auditors cannot be inspected by the U.S.
A 15-hour flight — in two hours
Shanghai to New York in two hours? China joins the hypersonic flight race / CNN
Beijing-based firm Space Transportation aims to create a flight from Shanghai to New York in just a few hours with the development of a passenger-carrying vehicle that can hurtle across the skies at one mile per second.
China’s dominance in drug ingredients
The great medicines migration: How China controls key drug supplies / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s command of the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) [is] a dominance some Western countries are attempting to overturn as the pandemic and geopolitical tensions expose this supply chain vulnerability.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Vulnerability and vaccine resistance among the elderly
Why so many elderly Chinese are unvaccinated / Economist (paywall)
Chinese scientist behind first gene-edited babies is freed from prison
The creator of the CRISPR babies has been released from a Chinese prison / MIT Review
“The daring Chinese biophysicist who created the world’s first gene-edited children has been set free after three years in a Chinese prison.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
The $5,000 price tag to escape Ukraine
For Chinese evacuated from Ukraine, safety costs a pretty penny / Al Jazeera
“Chinese nationals fleeing the war-torn country have had bills exceeding $5,000 for charter flights and quarantine.”
White House backs Hunter Biden’s business deals with China
Biden ‘confident’ his son didn’t break the law, White House chief of staff says / Politico
“President Joe Biden is ‘confident’ that his son Hunter didn’t break the law, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday.”
U.S. split on LGBTQ issues stymies report on China’s rights record
Congress splits over how to address LGBT rights in China / Foreign Policy
“A landmark report on human rights in China was delayed six months over a behind-the-scenes impasse on LGBTQ rights.”
The legacy of Hong Kong’s least favorite leader
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam pledged unity, reaped division / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é), who announced on Monday that she wouldn’t seek reelection citing family reasons, has “presided over the most divisive period since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule a quarter-century ago.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Death in the digital world
When we die, what becomes of our digital lives? / Sixth Tone
Chen Jing (陈静 Chén Jìng), an associate professor in digital humanities and culture at the Art Institute of Nanjing University, discusses how death and digitization have created new expressions of grief online amid the pandemic, from “metaverse mausoleums” to informal memorials on Weibo.
The mystery behind the self-immolation of a Tibetan pop star
Deciphering a Tibetan pop star’s self-immolation / Economist (paywall)
Tibetan pop star Tsewang Norbu set himself on fire in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital, on February 25. While fans have spent the past month mourning his death, the reasons behind it remain a mystery.
Obituary for Jimmy Wang Yu
Jimmy Wang Yu dies at 79: The martial arts superstar’s 10 best films, from One-Armed Swordsman to The Chinese Boxer / SCMP (paywall)
Taiwanese actor and filmmaker Jimmy Wang Yu (王正权 Wáng Zhèngquán), one of the biggest stars of martial arts cinema, passed away in a Taipei hospital on Tuesday at the age of 79.