Links for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Taiwan’s Gogoro gets a cash injection
Gogoro’s public debut could supercharge EV battery swapping across the globe / TechCrunch
Gogoro, the company behind Taiwan’s thriving two-wheeler battery swapping ecosystem, has closed a deal with Poema Global to receive about $335 million in cash.
GM, Honda eye EVs
GM and Honda unveil plan to jointly build millions of small electric vehicles / Bloomberg (paywall)
An island built by China off Sri Lanka’s coast
Sri Lanka’s China-built isle beckons as economy sinks / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A growing list of companies are looking to establish toeholds in Port City Colombo, a still barren, sand-filled island built by the Chinese off the coast of Sri Lanka’s commercial capital.”
Property woes
Evergrande reaches information-sharing, fee deal with creditors / WSJ (paywall)
Cheap nuclear power?
UK startup’s ‘big friendly gun’ achieves fusion breakthrough / Bloomberg (paywall)
First Light Fusion Ltd., a U.K. startup backed by Tencent, has “proved a novel approach to generating fusion energy in a breakthrough that could slash the technology’s cost by providing cheap, clean nuclear fuel.”
China clears two more mRNA vaccines
China clears two more homegrown mRNA vaccines for clinical trials / Caixin (paywall)
Two Chinese mRNA COVID vaccines move toward clinical trials / Bloomberg (paywall)
The costs of COVID
China’s COVID strategy jars with food security goal in northeast / Bloomberg (paywall)
COVID curbs in Jilin Province are “preventing farmers from going out into the fields to plant crops this spring, adding to the challenges the country faces in securing food supplies at a time when the war in Ukraine has sent prices soaring.”
China food security: Farmers in Jilin leave fields fallow as lockdown threatens corn supply / SCMP (paywall)
China’s lockdowns drive up freight costs as zero-COVID rules bite trucking operations / SCMP (paywall)
An ancient fish-friendly diet
An ancient group of Hong Kong inhabitants loved their seafood, to an extreme / SCMP (paywall)
“A study published in The Journal of Island and Coastal Archaeology in late February found that a small population of neolithic Hongkongers were highly reliant on fish.”
The fallout of the China Initiative
Kansas researcher to mount defense over China ties at trial / AP
“The FBI agent who oversaw the investigation of a researcher accused of illegally keeping secret work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas testified Monday that he didn’t learn until after the professor’s arrest that he was keeping up with his grant work and actually had been honored for his high output.”
U.S. does not want to decouple from China
U.S. isn’t seeking a ‘divorce’ from China, trade chief says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The U.S. is seeking to realign its commercial ties with China rather than seek a ‘divorce’ between the world’s biggest economies, trade chief Katherine Tai said.”
China holds military tests in Xinjiang
China’s Xinjiang forces put military engineering advances to simulated modern battlefield test / SCMP (paywall)
“A mountain infantry regiment of the People’s Liberation Army in Xinjiang has tested the Chinese military’s advances in engineering by putting new types of vehicles through their paces in a joint operation drill simulating complex battlefield conditions.”
Indonesians are cautious of China
Indonesians are growing wary of China and want to contain its rise, survey finds / SCMP (paywall)
Indonesians are becoming more wary of China and Chinese investments, with six in 10 people polled “agreeing that Jakarta should join with other nations to limit Beijing’s rise,” per a survey by an Australian think tank, the Lowy Institute, in December.
Ad-hoc bridesmaids
‘Not too beautiful but not too ugly’: Renting bridesmaids has become a burgeoning industry in China / SCMP (paywall)
Renting bridesmaids is becoming more common in China, with the cost of hiring a bridesmaid ranging from 400 yuan ($63) to 1,000 yuan ($157) per day, depending on the city.
Social phobia in young Chinese people
Mental health: Social phobia with Chinese characteristics, growing number of young people speaking about battle with condition / SCMP (paywall)
“The term ‘social phobia,’ shortened as 社恐 shèkǒng in Mandarin, has become an online buzzword in recent years as more and more young people say they’re afraid of socializing in the real world.”